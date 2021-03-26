Movie Menu: Tom Hanks and Julie Andrews star in films airing this weekend

Ready for a movie this weekend?

Check out what’s playing on broadcast and cable stations.

Friday, March 26

Forrest Gump (1994): A simple and loving man makes the world believe in the goodness people can bring to any challenge. Tom Hanks won his Oscar in a row. 6 p.m. AMC.

Places in the Heart (1983): A young widow overcomes the challenges a small town in Texas tosses her way in a celebration of resilience. Sally Field won her second Oscar. 7 p.m. TCM.

The Revenant (2015): A man’s desire to survive the wilderness is so strong that he looks for every way to overcome the hurdles he faces. Leonardo DiCaprio won an Oscar. 7 and 10:40 p.m. FXM.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989): A father-and-son, ambitious and adventuresome, search for the same treasure. Harrison Ford and Sean Connery star. 8:30 p.m. PAR.

Saturday, March 27

The FBI Story (1959): The life and career of an FBI agent traces the history of this iconic federal agency. James Stewart and Vera Miles star. 11 a.m. TCM.

Mary Poppins (1964): A magical nanny arrives just in time to save a family from itself. Julie Andrews won an Oscar for this classic musical from Walt Disney. 12 noon. Frefm.

The Princess and the Frog (2009): The creative animators at the Disney studios create a marvel of music and magic all about the mysteries of New Orleans. 3:05 p.m. Frefm.

Sunday, March 28

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957): During World War II soldiers are forced, while in prison camp, to build a bridge to help the enemy fight. Alec Guiness won an Oscar. 4 p.m. TCM.

The Queen (2006): The sudden death of a princess forces the British monarch to assess how her country treats tragedy. Helen Mirren won an Oscar for recreating Queen Elizabeth II. 1:30 p.m. Flix.

I Want to Live! (1958): A woman’s wait on death row prompts a nation to take a look at how it deals with capital punishment. Susan Hayward won an Oscar. 7 p.m. TCM.