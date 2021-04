Looking for a movie to watch? Check out what’s playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Forrest Gump (1994): What if a simple and loving man makes the world believe in the goodness people can bring to any challenge? Tom Hanks won his Oscar in a row. 6 and 9 p.m. Paramount.

The Greatest Showman (2017): Ambitious P.T. Barnum tries to rid the world of “hum bug” in this musical interpretation of his life story. Hugh Jackman stars. 6:40 and 8:40 p.m. FXM.

The Iron Lady (2011): A strong-willed leaders breaks barriers to become the first woman prime minister of England. Meryl Streep won her third Oscar for playing Margaret Thatcher. 9:05 p.m. Flix.

The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956): An American family visiting Morocco becomes embroiled in a mysterious murder. James Stewart stars in this Hitchcock classic. 9:15 p.m. TCM.

Saturday, April 17

Midnight Lace (1960): A wealthy woman from America fears she is being followed in foggy London. Doris Day and Rex Harrison star. 11:15 a.m. TCM.

42 (2013): A talented young baseball player dares to become the first black athlete to play in Major League Baseball. Chadwick Boseman and Harrison Ford star. 12:30 p.m. VH-1.

Dr. Strangelove (1964) A military leader with common sense tries to protect the nation, and the world, from his colleagues who hunger for nuclear war. Peter Sellers stars. 1:35 p.m. Flix.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986): A most likable high school senior makes us want to be his best friend as he discovers how fun life can be. Matthew Broderick stars. 3 p.m. AMC.

Mildred Pierce (1945): Joan Crawford won an Oscar for playing an ultimate mother who believes she sacrifices everything for her daughters. But it’s all a bit more complicated. 3 p.m. TCM.

The Miracle Worker (1962): Loving parents try to do everything they can after learning their young daughter is deaf and blind. Anne Bancroft and Patty Duke star in this Oscar winner. 7 p.m. TCM.