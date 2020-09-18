Movie Menu: Tom Hanks, Julia Roberts and Michael J. Fox star in films airing this weekend
Tom Hanks, Julia Roberts and Michael J. Fox star in movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.
Take a look.
Friday, Sept. 18
Legally Blonde (2001): A jilted college graduate considers Harvard Law School the ideal spot for revenge against her ex-boyfriend. Reese Witherspoon (and her poodle) star. 8:30 p.m. E!
Saturday, Sept. 19
Raiders of the Lost Ark (1980): What if an adventurous archaeologist discovers an ultimate search for buried treasure? Harrison Ford stars in this Spielberg classic. 10:50 a.m. and 7 p.m. SPK.
Erin Brockovich (2000): What if a determined citizen makes it her cause to force a giant public utility to do what’s right for people in its communities? Julia Roberts won an Oscar. 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. CMT.
Back to the Future (1985). What if a young man discovers how the miracle of time travel can take him back to a time when his parents were teenagers? Michael J. Fox stars. 3:36 p.m. Syfy.
Guys and Dolls (1955). What if a fast-talking gambler tries to find a way to get to know a vulnerable lady? Marlon Brando and Jean Simmons star in a musical from Broadway. 8 p.m. TCM.
The Proposal (2009): What if an ambitious book editor asks her assistant to marry her so she can stay in the United States? Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds star. 9:30 p.m. E!
Sunday, Sept. 20
Captain Phillips (2013): What if an American cargo ship is hijacked by Somali pirates? Tom Hanks stars in a true story directed by Paul Greengrass. 11:30 a.m. A&E.
Going My Way (1944): What if a kind-hearted priest soothes of the souls of members of his parish? Bing Crosby won an Oscar for portraying Father O’Malley in this Best Picture winner. 12:15 p.m. TCM.
Royal Wedding (1951): What if brother-and-sister performers take their act to London at the time of the wedding of Princess Elizabeth and Prince Phillip? Fred Astaire stars. 2:30 p.m. TCM.
Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner? (1967): What if parents don’t know how to react when their white daughter decides to marry a black man? Katherine Hepburn won her second Oscar. 6 p.m. TCM.