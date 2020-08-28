Movie Menu: Tom Cruise, Shirley MacLaine and Tom Hanks dominate weekend cable screens

Tom Cruise, Shirley MacLaine and Tom Hanks star in movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Friday, Aug. 28

A League of Their Own (1992): What if daring women find themselves playing baseball in the nation’s first professional league for female athletes? Geena Davis and Tom Hanks star. 4:44 p.m. Bravo.

The Firm (1993): What if a young attorney tries to keep his head above water, and his ambition in check, while he becomes more involved in a situation beyond his control? Tom Cruise stars. 8 p.m. Flix.

Titanic (1997): What if the world’s largest ocean liner, considered unsinkable, finds itself at odds with an iceberg in the North Atlantic? James Cameron’s epic set a new Oscar record. 9 p.m. VH-1.

Saturday, Aug. 29

Jurassic Park (1993): What if a somewhat greedy, perhaps misguided entrepreneur comes up with an outrageous idea for an over-the-top amusement park? Laura Dern and dinosaurs star. 12 p.m. AMC.

Terms of Endearment (1983): What if a mother-and-daughter bicker as they discover how much they truly love and need each other? Shirley MacLaine and Jack Nicholson won Oscars. 3:45 p.m. Flix.

Grease (1978): What if high school seniors spend their final school year singing and dancing? John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John and Stockard Channing star in this romp from Broadway. 5:45 p.m. CMT.

On the Waterfront (1954) What if a selfless union worker finds himself in the middle of a fight against organized crime? Marlon Brando won his first Oscar for Elia Kazan’s intense drama. 6 p.m. TCM.

North by Northwest (1959): What if a Madison Avenue advertising executive is mistaken for a spy? Cary Grant stars in this classic Hitchcock thriller. Watch out for the corn fields. 8 p.m. TCM.

Sunday, Aug. 30

Apollo 13 (1995) What if temperatures soar when an astronaut says, “Houston, we have a problem?” Tom Hanks stars in this thriller about a trip to the Moon from Ron Howard. 11 a.m. A&E.

Chicago (2002): What if two women, jailed for committing scandalous murder, turn sudden celebrity into vaudeville stardom? Renee Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones star. 6 p.m. Flix.