Movie Menu: Tom Cruise, Shirley MacLaine and Tom Hanks dominate weekend cable screens
Tom Cruise, Shirley MacLaine and Tom Hanks star in movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.
Take a look.
Friday, Aug. 28
A League of Their Own (1992): What if daring women find themselves playing baseball in the nation’s first professional league for female athletes? Geena Davis and Tom Hanks star. 4:44 p.m. Bravo.
The Firm (1993): What if a young attorney tries to keep his head above water, and his ambition in check, while he becomes more involved in a situation beyond his control? Tom Cruise stars. 8 p.m. Flix.
Titanic (1997): What if the world’s largest ocean liner, considered unsinkable, finds itself at odds with an iceberg in the North Atlantic? James Cameron’s epic set a new Oscar record. 9 p.m. VH-1.
Saturday, Aug. 29
Jurassic Park (1993): What if a somewhat greedy, perhaps misguided entrepreneur comes up with an outrageous idea for an over-the-top amusement park? Laura Dern and dinosaurs star. 12 p.m. AMC.
Terms of Endearment (1983): What if a mother-and-daughter bicker as they discover how much they truly love and need each other? Shirley MacLaine and Jack Nicholson won Oscars. 3:45 p.m. Flix.
Grease (1978): What if high school seniors spend their final school year singing and dancing? John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John and Stockard Channing star in this romp from Broadway. 5:45 p.m. CMT.
On the Waterfront (1954) What if a selfless union worker finds himself in the middle of a fight against organized crime? Marlon Brando won his first Oscar for Elia Kazan’s intense drama. 6 p.m. TCM.
North by Northwest (1959): What if a Madison Avenue advertising executive is mistaken for a spy? Cary Grant stars in this classic Hitchcock thriller. Watch out for the corn fields. 8 p.m. TCM.
Sunday, Aug. 30
Apollo 13 (1995) What if temperatures soar when an astronaut says, “Houston, we have a problem?” Tom Hanks stars in this thriller about a trip to the Moon from Ron Howard. 11 a.m. A&E.
Chicago (2002): What if two women, jailed for committing scandalous murder, turn sudden celebrity into vaudeville stardom? Renee Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones star. 6 p.m. Flix.