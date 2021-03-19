Movie Menu: Taraji P. Henson and Humphrey Bogart star in films airing this weekend

Ready for a movie this weekend?

Check out what’s playing on broadcast and cable stations.

Friday, March 19

The Proposal (2009): An ambitious book editor asks her assistant to marry her so she can stay in the United States. Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds star. 8:30 p.m. PAR.

Saturday, March 20

Anatomy of a Murder (1959): A small-town lawyer gets to the heart of the crime in a stirring courtroom drama from director Otto Preminger. James Stewart stars. 4 p.m. TCM.

Back to the Future (1985). A young man discovers how the miracle of time travel can take him back to the time his parents were teenagers. Michael J. Fox stars. 5 p.m. AMC.

About a Boy (2002): A song writer, well set in his ways at a young age, suddenly finds his life turned upside down by a boy he befriends. Hugh Grant stars. 5:15 p.m. Flix.

American Sniper (2014) An American war hero finds it challenging to adapt to life back home when his tour ends. Bradley Cooper stars in the true story of Chris Kyle, a Navy S.E.A.L. 7 p.m. A&E.

Sunday, March 21

Star Wars, A New Hope (1977): A galaxy far, far away creates a new movie world destined to thrill generation after generation. Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher star. 10:30 a.m. TNT.

Hidden Figures (2016): Women with a knack for details teach NASA a few lessons about mathematics and decency. Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer star in a true story. 2 and 5 p.m. NGC.

The Caine Mutiny (1954) A military commander loses sight of why he leads people in this striking adaptation of Herman Wouk’s best-seller. Humphrey Bogart stars. 2:30 p.m. TCM.

The Hours (2002): Three women, at different times, each find themselves trying to assess the potential of life and the severity of regret. Nicole Kidman won an Oscar. 5 p.m. Flix.

Twister (1996): His and her storm chasers consider following tornadoes more imperative than dealing with issues of love, romance and divorce. Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton star. 7 p.m. CMT.

Oliver! (1968): Charles Dickens’ classic novel about boys who pick pockets in London gets the full musical treatment in this adaptation of the stage hit. Ron Moody stars. 7 p.m. TCM.