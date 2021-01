Sylvester Stallone, Meryl Streep and Al Pacino star in movies playing this holiday weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Take a look.

Friday, Jan. 1

Rocky (1976): A determined boxer takes a chance on life in and out of the boxing ring. Sylvester Stallone was Oscar nominated and became a household name. 12 noon AMC.

The Godfather Part II (1974): A son, to continue to protect his family, compromises just about every value he once believed. Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro star. 11:45 a.m. SPK.

The Producers (1967): A failing Broadway producer comes up with a scheme to make money from staging a show. Zero Mostel and Gene Wilder star in this Mel Brooks classic. 12 noon TCM.

The Fortune Cookie (1966): When a cameraman is injured, his scheming brother-in-law proposes a legal remedy. Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau star. 1:45 p.m. TCM.

Mamma Mia (2008): As a girl prepares to be married, her mother wonders who should walk her down the aisle. Meryl Streep stars in this musical featuring the songs of Abba. 5:30 p.m. VH-1.

Lover Come Back (1961): Battling advertising executives surprisingly discover romance while competing for business. Doris Day and Rock Hudson star. 6 p.m. TCM.

Saturday, Jan. 2

Lawrence of Arabia (1962): A complex young man finds himself in the middle of one of the world’s most vulnerable locales at a pivotal moment in its history. Peter O’Toole stars. 4 p.m. TCM.

Sunday, Jan. 3

The Manchurian Candidate (2004): Meryl Streep raises the stakes for mothers who interfere in this blistering drama about the steps people will take to assume political power. 3:50 p.m. Flix.

Hidden Figures (2016): Women with a knack for details teach NASA a few lessons about mathematics and human decency. Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer star in a true story. 5 p.m. FX.

The Miracle Worker (1962): Parents reach for help when they learn their young daughter is deaf and blind. Anne Bancroft and Patty Duke won Oscars for this story of Helen Keller. 4 p.m. TCM.