Sissy Spacek, Tom Cruise and Joan Crawford star in movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Take a look.

Friday, Oct. 30

The Addams Family (1991): An exaggerated family finds unusual ways to entertain each other and frighten its visitors? Anjelica Huston and Raul Julia star. 6:50 p.m. Frefm.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980): A young woman dreams she can become a big star on the country western stage. Sissy Spacek won an Oscar for recreating Loretta Lynn. 12 noon. CMT.

The Firm (1993): A young attorney tries to keep his head above water, and his ambition in check, while he becomes more involved in a situation beyond his control. Tom Cruise stars. 5:25 p.m. Flix.

Dr. Strangelove (1964) A military leader with common sense tries to protect the nation, and the world, from his colleagues who hunger for nuclear war. Peter Sellers stars. 8 p.m. TCM.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006): A driven senior executive discovers her vulnerability in the presence of her much younger protégé. Meryl Streep was Oscar nominated. 8 p.m. E!

Sunday, Nov. 1

Mildred Pierce (1945): Joan Crawford won an Oscar for playing an ultimate mother who believes she sacrifices everything for her daughters. But it’s all a bit more complicated. 11:30 a.m. TCM.

The Spirit of St. Louis (1957): A brash aviator dreams of becoming the first pilot to fly across the Atlantic Ocean. James Stewart stars as Charles Lindbergh. 1:30 p.m. TCM.

The Post (2017): The powerful owner of The Washington Post debates, with her editor in chief, the importance of releasing sensitive government documents. Meryl Streep was Oscar nominated. 3 p.m. FXM.

The Prisoner of Second Avenue (1975): A married couple in Manhattan battle the day-to-day challenges of living in the city. Jack Lemmon and Anne Bancroft star in this Neil Simon comedy. 6:15 p.m. TCM.

Flower Drum Song 1961): A young woman from China searches for romance in San Francisco. Miyoshi Umeki and Nancy Kwan star in this Rodgers and Hammerstein musical. 8 p.m. TCM.