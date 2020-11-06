Movie Menu: Sandra Bullock, Julia Roberts and Russell Crowe star in films airing this weekend

Sandra Bullock, Julia Roberts and Russell Crowe star in movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Take a look.

Friday, Nov. 6

The Proposal (2009): An ambitious book editor asks her assistant to marry her so she can stay in the United States. Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds star. 9:30 p.m. E! 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. E!

Steel Magnolias (1989): Close friends in a small town in the South confront the challenges of life, family and tragedy. Sally Field, Shirley MacLaine and Olympia Dukakis star. 6 p.m. POP.

The Greatest Show on Earth (1952): A strong-willed manager holds the cast, crew and elephants together through a turbulent circus tour. Cecil B. DeMille directed this Oscar winner. 8 p.m. TCM.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Gladiator (2000): The leader of the Roman Empire fears the popularity of a man who can defeat any living creature in Rome’s Colosseum. Russell Crowe won an Oscar. 4:30 p.m. AMC.

Sunday, Nov. 8

Patton (1970): A famed US general battles his own demons as he leads the military through significant confrontations during World War II. George C. Scott won an Oscar. 12:10 p.m. FXM.

Braveheart (1995): One man initiates a revolt against the King of England. Mel Gibson won an Oscar for directing this epic that was named Best Picture. 2 p.m. IFC.

The Nun’s Story (1959): A young woman finds herself challenged to live the life she feels born to live. Audrey Hepburn was Oscar nominated. 3 p.m. TCM.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986): A most likable high school senior makes us want to be his best friend as he discovers how fun life can be. Matthew Broderick stars. 4 p.m. CMT.

The Yellow Rolls Royce (1965): A famous automobile finds itself the home for romance and adventure over many years. Ingrid Bergman and Shirley MacLaine star. 5:45 p.m. TCM.

Rocky (1976): A determined boxer takes a chance on life in and out of the boxing ring. Sylvester Stallone was Oscar nominated and became a household name. 11 p.m. SPK.