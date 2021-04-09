Movie Menu: Ryan Reynolds and Marilyn Monroe star in films airing this weekend

Ready for a movie this weekend?

Check out what’s playing on broadcast and cable stations.

Friday, April 9

The Proposal (2009): An ambitious book editor asks her assistant to marry her so she can stay in the United States. Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds star. 7:30 p.m. USA.

Captain Phillips (2013): An American cargo ship is hijacked by Simali pirates. Tom Hanks stars in a true story directed by Paul Greengrass. 10 p.m. POP.

Saturday, April 10

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953): Sisters cross the Atlanta in search of wealth and romance in this movie adaptation of the Broadway musical. Marilyn Monroe stars. 12:25 p.m. FXM.

42 (2013): A talented young baseball player dares to become the first black athlete to play in Major League Baseball. Chadwick Boseman and Harrison Ford star. 2 p.m. POP.

How the West Was Won (1963): Three generations of courageous Americans look for better lives in the American West. Debbie Reynolds and James Stewart head an all-star cast. 4 p.m. TCM.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986): A likable high school senior makes everyone want to be his best friend as he discovers how fun life can be. Matthew Broderick stars. 7 p.m. Sundance.

Hud (1963): A lonesome cowboy searches for calm in this adaptation of Larry McMurtry’s novel. Paul Newman stars, Patricia Neal and Melvyn Douglas won Oscars. 7 p.m. TCM.

Sunday, April 11

I’ll Cry Tomorrow (1955): A talented actress and singer battles alcoholism throughout her career. Susan Hayward should have won an Oscar for playing Lillian Roth. 2:30 p.m. TCM.

Imitation of Life (1959): A woman’s ambition - for herself and her daughter - conflicts with her values as she progresses through her career. Lana Turner and Sandra Dee star. 4:45 p.m. TCM.

In the Heat of the Night (1967): Men of the law confront their realities about racial prejudice to solve a racially-charged murder. Sidney Poitier stars in this Oscar winner for Best Picture. 9:30 p.m. TCM.