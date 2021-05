Tom Hanks, Robin Williams and Sally Field highlight movies playing on broadcast and cable stations this weekend.

Crazy Rich Asians (2018): A woman discovers that her boyfriend comes from a rich family when she travels to Asia for a wedding. Constance Wu and Michelle Yeoh star. 9:30 p.m. TNT.

Gone Girl (2014): A man adds mystery to the sudden disappearance of his wife. Ben Affleck and Oscar nominee Rosamund Pike star in the adaptation of Gillian Lynne’s novel. 11:25 p.m. FXM.

Saturday, May 8

Easy A (2010): A high school student becomes too determined to create a bad reputation for herself. Emma Stone and Patricia Clarkson star. 12:55 p.m. MTV.

Forrest Gump (1994): A simple and loving man makes the world believe in the goodness people can bring to any challenge. Tom Hanks won his second Oscar in a row. 11 a.m. and 2, 5 and 8 p.m. PAR.

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966): A husband and wife find themselves in the ultimate battle for control of a turbulent relationship. Elizabeth Taylor won her second Oscar. 12 noon. TCM.

On the Waterfront (1954) A selfless union worker finds himself in the middle of a fight against organized crime. Marlon Brando won his first Oscar for Elia Kazan’s intense drama. 2:30 p.m. TCM.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993): A father - who will to do anything to spend time with his children - comes up with an extreme idea to watch them grow up. Robin Williams and Sally Field star.2:40 p.m. Frefm.

Hidden Figures (2016): Women with a knack for details teach NASA a few lessons about mathematics and human decency. Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer star in a true story. 6:25 p.m. FXM.

Sunday, May 9

Places in the Heart (1984): A woman, after her husband dies, does everything she can to save the family farm. Sally Field won her second Oscar. 1:15 p.m. TCM.

The Goodbye Girl (1977): A flamboyant actor invades the apartment and lives of a mother and daughter trying to make their way in New York City. Richard Dreyfuss won an Oscar. 8:30 p.m. TCM.