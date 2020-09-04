Movie Menu: Richard Dreyfuss, Matt Damon and Julia Roberts take over Labor Day weekend cable screens

“Good Will Hunting” will air on Sept. 4 at 8 p.m. “Good Will Hunting” will air on Sept. 4 at 8 p.m. Photo: File Photo / File Photo Photo: File Photo / File Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Movie Menu: Richard Dreyfuss, Matt Damon and Julia Roberts take over Labor Day weekend cable screens 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Richard Dreyfuss, Matt Damon and Julia Roberts star in movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Take a look.

Friday, Sept. 4

The Goodbye Girl (1977): What if a flamboyant actor invades the apartment and lives of a mother and daughter trying to make their way in New York City? Richard Dreyfuss won an Oscar. 6 p.m. TCM.

Erin Brockovich (2000): What if a determined citizen tries to force a giant public utility to do what’s right for people? Julia Roberts won an Oscar. 7 p.m. and 9:57 p.m. Paramount/SPK.

Good Will Hunting (1997). What if a brilliant mathematician finds it necessary to keep his talents hidden? Matt Damon stars. 8 p.m. POP.

Saturday, Sept. 5

Steel Magnolias (1989): How do close friends in a small town in the South confront the challenges of life, family and tragedy? Sally Field, Shirley MacLaine and Julia Roberts star. 12 noon CMT.

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982): What if a mysterious creature from another place reaches out to a boy searching for a friend? Steven Spielberg directed this classic story. 1:30 p.m. Bravo.

East of Eden (1955): What if two brothers find themselves at odds in their relationship? James Dean and Julie Harris star in this moving adaptation of John Steinbeck’s novel. 4:15 p.m. TCM.

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980): What if a young woman dreams she can become a big star on the country western stage? Sissy Spacek won an Oscar for recreating Loretta Lynn. 6 p.m. CMT.

Sunday, Sept. 6

Jurassic Park (1993): What if a somewhat greedy, perhaps misguided entrepreneur comes up with an outrageous idea for an over-the-top amusement park? Laura Dern and dinosaurs star. 2 p.m. BBC.

Monday, Sept. 7

The Firm (1993): What if a young attorney tries to keep his head above water, and his ambition in check, while he becomes more involved in a situation beyond his control? Tom Cruise stars. 5:25 p.m. Flix.

Grease (1978): What if high school seniors spend their year in school singing and dancing? John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John and Stockard Channing star in this musical romp. 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. POP.