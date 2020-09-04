Movie Menu: Richard Dreyfuss, Matt Damon and Julia Roberts take over Labor Day weekend cable screens
Richard Dreyfuss, Matt Damon and Julia Roberts star in movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.
Take a look.
Friday, Sept. 4
The Goodbye Girl (1977): What if a flamboyant actor invades the apartment and lives of a mother and daughter trying to make their way in New York City? Richard Dreyfuss won an Oscar. 6 p.m. TCM.
Erin Brockovich (2000): What if a determined citizen tries to force a giant public utility to do what’s right for people? Julia Roberts won an Oscar. 7 p.m. and 9:57 p.m. Paramount/SPK.
Good Will Hunting (1997). What if a brilliant mathematician finds it necessary to keep his talents hidden? Matt Damon stars. 8 p.m. POP.
Saturday, Sept. 5
Steel Magnolias (1989): How do close friends in a small town in the South confront the challenges of life, family and tragedy? Sally Field, Shirley MacLaine and Julia Roberts star. 12 noon CMT.
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982): What if a mysterious creature from another place reaches out to a boy searching for a friend? Steven Spielberg directed this classic story. 1:30 p.m. Bravo.
East of Eden (1955): What if two brothers find themselves at odds in their relationship? James Dean and Julie Harris star in this moving adaptation of John Steinbeck’s novel. 4:15 p.m. TCM.
Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980): What if a young woman dreams she can become a big star on the country western stage? Sissy Spacek won an Oscar for recreating Loretta Lynn. 6 p.m. CMT.
Sunday, Sept. 6
Jurassic Park (1993): What if a somewhat greedy, perhaps misguided entrepreneur comes up with an outrageous idea for an over-the-top amusement park? Laura Dern and dinosaurs star. 2 p.m. BBC.
Monday, Sept. 7
The Firm (1993): What if a young attorney tries to keep his head above water, and his ambition in check, while he becomes more involved in a situation beyond his control? Tom Cruise stars. 5:25 p.m. Flix.
Grease (1978): What if high school seniors spend their year in school singing and dancing? John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John and Stockard Channing star in this musical romp. 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. POP.