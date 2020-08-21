Movie Menu: Reese Witherspoon, James Dean and Bradley Cooper dominate weekend cable screens.

James Dean, Reese Witherspoon and Bradley Cooper star in movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Take a look.

Friday, Aug. 21

Legally Blonde (2001): A jilted college graduate considers Harvard Law School the ideal spot for revenge against her ex-boyfriend. Reese Witherspoon (and her poodle) star. 7:34 p.m. Bravo.

Saturday, Aug. 22

Rebel Without a Cause (1955): What if a young man’s anger is so intense that it blinds his view of his friends and family? James Dean and Natalie Wood star. 1:30 p.m. TCM

A League of Their Own (1992): What if daring women find themselves playing baseball in the nation’s first professional league for female athletes? Geena Davis and Tom Hanks star. 3:10 p.m. Bravo.

Easy A (2010): What if a high school student becomes too determined to create a bad reputation for herself? Emma Stone and Patricia Clarkson star. 3:20 p.m. Frefm.

American Sniper (2014) What if an American war finds it challenging to adapt to life back home when his tour ends? Bradley Cooper stars in the true story of Chris Kyle, a Navy S.E.A.L. 3:30 p.m. USA.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986): What if a most likable high school senior makes us want to be his best friend as he discovers how fun life can be? Matthew Broderick stars. 5:30 p.m. AMC.

Catch Me if You Can (2002): What if a young man can impersonate any number of people in many professions without getting caught? Leonardo DiCaprio stars. 6:10 p.m. and 9:20 p.m. Bravo.

Twister (1996): What if storm chasers consider following tornadoes more important than every-day issues of love, romance and divorce? Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton star. 8:30 p.m. Syfy.

Sunday, Aug. 23

The Sixth Sense (1999): What if a young boy sincerely believes he can communicate with dead people? Bruce Willis and Haley Joel Osment star in an Oscar-nominated thriller. 4:15 p.m. Flix.

Gone with the Wind (1939): What if a strong-willed woman, in the South in the 1860s, finds herself at the center of romance and conflict? Vivien Leigh and Clark Gable star. 8 p.m. TCM.