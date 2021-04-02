Movie Menu: Olivia Newton-John and Michael J. Fox star in films airing this weekend

Ready for a movie this weekend?

Check out what’s playing on broadcast and cable stations.

Friday, April 2

Widows (2018): The widows of four dead criminals consider their options to work together to brighten their futures. Viola Davis and Cynthia Erivo star. 6:10 p.m. FXM.

Back to the Future (1985). A young man discovers how the miracle of time travel can take him back to the time his parents were teenagers. Michael J. Fox stars. 7 p.m. IFC.

Ben-Hur (1959): A wealthy young man finds himself touched by a man believed by many to be the son of God. Charlton Heston was named Best Actor for this Oscar winning Best Picture. 7 p.m. TCM.

Saturday, April 3

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957): During World War II soldiers are forced, while in prison camp, to build a bridge to help the enemy fight. Alec Guinness won an Oscar. 10 a.m. TCM.

Grease (1978): High school seniors spend their final year in school singing and dancing. John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John and Stockard Channing star. 3, 5:30, 8 and 10:30 p.m. Sundance.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958) A man and a woman can’t express their hidden feelings about each other and their families. Elizabeth Taylor and Paul Newman star. 11 p.m. TCM.

Sunday, April 4

The Defiant Ones (1958): Two escaped prisoners, one black and one white, must learn how to work and live together to survive. Sidney Poitier and Tony Curtis were Oscar nominated. 1:15 p.m. TCM.

East of Eden (1955): Two brothers find themselves at odds in their relationship. James Dean and Julie Harris star in this moving adaptation of John Steinbeck’s novel. 4:45 p.m. TCM.

Toy Story 2 (1999) How much fun can a collection of toys have? Engaging sequel to the Disney hit stars the voices of Tom Hanks and Tim Allen. 5:10 p.m. Frefm.

Easter Parade (1948): A well-established performer hires an inexperienced singer to become his new show business partner. Judy Garland and Fred Astaire sing and dance. 7 p.m. TCM.