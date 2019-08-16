Movie Menu: Moneyball, Sabrina, The Devil Wears Prada and more

Check out the movies playing on your television this weekend. Check out the movies playing on your television this weekend. Photo: Metro Creative Connection/ Contributed Photo Photo: Metro Creative Connection/ Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Movie Menu: Moneyball, Sabrina, The Devil Wears Prada and more 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Audrey Hepburn, Meryl Streep and Brad Pitt are a few of the stars with movies filling this weekend on broadcast and cable stations. Take a look.

Friday, Aug. 16

Moneyball (2011): Brad Pitt believes there’s more to the Oakland A’s baseball team than its record might indicate. Aaron Sorkin wrote the Oscar-nominated script. 6 p.m., POP

Saturday, Aug. 17

Grease (1978): John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John and Stockard Channing sing and dance through high school in this movie adaptation of the hit Broadway musical. 9:30 a.m., SPK

High Anxiety (1977): Mel Brooks, Cloris Leachman and Madeline Kahn have a lot of fun in this parody of films by Alfred Hitchcock. 11:33 a.m., STZEN

Jaws (1975): Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss and Robert Shaw ultimately decide they “need a bigger boat” as they search for a great white shark. 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., AMC

The Devil Wears Prada (2006): Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt maneuver their egos through the demanding world of high fashion. 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., Bravo

Sunday, Aug. 18

The Nun’s Story (1959): Audrey Hepburn breathes magic into this epic story of a young nun’s journey to live the life she feels born to live. 9:45 a.m., TCM

The Children’s Hour (1961): Audrey Hepburn and Shirley MacLaine try to avoid the gossip of young children in this film adaptation of the play by Lillian Hellman. 12:30 p.m., TCM

My Fair Lady (1964): Audrey Hepburn and Rex Harrison make us believe in how people can change in this Oscar-winning film based on the Broadway musical. 5 p.m., TCM

Sabrina (1954): Audrey Hepburn lights the screen as the daughter of a chauffeur who has the audacity to fall in love with the son of her father’s employer. 8 p.m., TCM

Funny Face (1957): Audrey Hepburn brings her unique charisma to this touching look at a budding romance between a fashion photographer and his favorite model. 10 p.m., TCM