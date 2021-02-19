Movie Menu: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks star in films airing this weekend

The Reel Dad’s Weekend Movie Menu

Check out what’s playing on broadcast and cable stations.

Friday, Feb. 19

Mamma Mia (2008): A single mother invites three former boyfriends to attend her daughter’s wedding. Meryl Streep and Colin Firth star in this musical based on the Broadway hit. 9 p.m. VH-1.

Saturday, Feb. 20

Saving Private Ryan (1998): A brave citizen soldier tries to save his men in the days immediately following D-Day during World War II. Tom Hanks was Oscar nominated. 3 p.m. History Channel.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989): A father-and-son, ambitious and adventuresome, search for the same buries treasure. Harrison Ford and Sean Connery star. 1:10 p.m. PAR.

The Guns of Navarone (1961): A band of brave soldiers takes on a mission to destroy guns on an island during World War II. Gregory Peck and David Niven star. 2:15 p.m. TCM.

The Sunshine Boys (1975): Two retired vaudeville comedians refuse to reunite for a special performance. George Burns won an Oscar and Walter Matthau was nominated. 5 p.m. TCM.

Lillies of the Field (1963): A young man, a bit of a wanderer, and handy with a hammer, shows up to help a group of nuns. Sidney Poitier won an Oscar. 7 p.m. TCM.

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner? (1967): Parents aren’t quite sure how to react when their daughter announces her plans to marry. Katherine Hepburn won her second Oscar. 9 p.m. TCM.

Hidden Figures (2016): Women with a knack for details teach NASA a few lessons about mathematics and respect. Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer star in a true story. 7:30 p.m. FXM.

Sunday, Feb. 21

The Martian (2015): An astronaut gets marooned on Mars. How can he survive? Or cope? Ridley Scott offers a keen visual sense and human perspective to a wondrous tale. Matt Damon stars. 2 p.m. FXM.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1980): An adventurous archaeologist begins an ultimate search for buried treasure. Harrison Ford stars in this Steven Spielberg classic. 7 p.m. PAR.