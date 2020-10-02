Movie Menu: Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks and Viola Davis star in films airing this weekend
Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks and Viola Davis star in movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.
Take a look.
Friday, Oct. 2
The Devil Wears Prada (2006): What if a driven senior executive discovers her vulnerability in the presence of her much younger protégé? Meryl Streep was Oscar nominated. 7 and 9:30 p.m. E!
Grease (1978): What if high school seniors spend their final year in school singing and dancing? John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John and Stockard Channing star in a fun Broadway musical. 7 p.m. VH-1.
Saturday, Oct. 3
Hidden Figures (2016): What if women with a knack for details teach NASA a few lessons about mathematics and human decency? Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer star in a true story. 1 p.m. FXX.
Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980): What if a young woman dreams she can become a big star on the country western stage? Sissy Spacek won an Oscar for recreating Loretta Lynn. 5:15 p.m. CMT.
Lawrence of Arabia (1962): What if a complex young man finds himself in the middle of one of the world’s most vulnerable locales at a pivotal moment in its history? Peter O’Toole stars. 8 p.m. TCM.
Sunday, Oct. 4
Captain Phillips (2013): What if an American cargo ship is hijacked by Simali pirates? Tom Hanks stars in a true story directed by Paul Greengrass. 2:30 p.m. A&E.
Gladiator (2000): What if the leader of the Roman Empire fears the popularity of a man who can defeat any living creature in the Coliseum of Rome? Russell Crowe won an Oscar. 11:30 a.m. Sundance.
Bye Bye Birdie (1963): What if a girl becomes a celebrity when a rock and roll star is drafted into the military? Ann-Margret and Dick Van Dyke star in a hit musical from Broadway. 4 p.m. TCM.
The Help (2011) What if, in the deep South, women in service learn to love the children they care for? Viola Davis and Octavia Spencer star in this Oscar-winning look at life in the 1960s. 8 p.m. BET.
The Shawshank Redemption (1994): How does a man, who claims he did not commit a crime, deal with the realities of life in prison? Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman star. 8 p.m. A&E.