Movie Menu: Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks and Viola Davis star in films airing this weekend

Take a look.

Friday, Oct. 2

The Devil Wears Prada (2006): What if a driven senior executive discovers her vulnerability in the presence of her much younger protégé? Meryl Streep was Oscar nominated. 7 and 9:30 p.m. E!

Grease (1978): What if high school seniors spend their final year in school singing and dancing? John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John and Stockard Channing star in a fun Broadway musical. 7 p.m. VH-1.

Saturday, Oct. 3

Hidden Figures (2016): What if women with a knack for details teach NASA a few lessons about mathematics and human decency? Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer star in a true story. 1 p.m. FXX.

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980): What if a young woman dreams she can become a big star on the country western stage? Sissy Spacek won an Oscar for recreating Loretta Lynn. 5:15 p.m. CMT.

Lawrence of Arabia (1962): What if a complex young man finds himself in the middle of one of the world’s most vulnerable locales at a pivotal moment in its history? Peter O’Toole stars. 8 p.m. TCM.

Sunday, Oct. 4

Captain Phillips (2013): What if an American cargo ship is hijacked by Simali pirates? Tom Hanks stars in a true story directed by Paul Greengrass. 2:30 p.m. A&E.

Gladiator (2000): What if the leader of the Roman Empire fears the popularity of a man who can defeat any living creature in the Coliseum of Rome? Russell Crowe won an Oscar. 11:30 a.m. Sundance.

Bye Bye Birdie (1963): What if a girl becomes a celebrity when a rock and roll star is drafted into the military? Ann-Margret and Dick Van Dyke star in a hit musical from Broadway. 4 p.m. TCM.

The Help (2011) What if, in the deep South, women in service learn to love the children they care for? Viola Davis and Octavia Spencer star in this Oscar-winning look at life in the 1960s. 8 p.m. BET.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994): How does a man, who claims he did not commit a crime, deal with the realities of life in prison? Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman star. 8 p.m. A&E.