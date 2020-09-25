Movie Menu: Meryl Streep, Tom Cruise and Chadwick Boseman star in films airing this weekend

Meryl Streep, Tom Cruise and Chadwick Boseman star in movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Take a look.

Friday, Sept. 25

The Devil Wears Prada (2006): What if a driven senior executive discovers her vulnerability in the presence of a much younger protégé? Meryl Streep was Oscar nominated. 5:30 p.m. VH-1.

Mission: Impossible (1996): What if an American secret agent is falsely accused of crimes he did not commit? Tom Cruise stars in this big screen adaptation of the television show. 8 p.m. BBC.

Grease (1978): What if high school seniors spend their final year in school singing and dancing? John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John and Stockard Channing star in this Broadway musical romp. 8 p.m. POP.

Saturday, Sept. 26

42 (2013): What if a talented young baseball player dares to become the first black athlete to play in Major League Baseball? Chadwick Boseman and Harrison Ford star. 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. PAR.

Big (1988): What if a young boy wishes he could instantly become an adult? Tom Hanks was Oscar nominated for this fantasy tale from director Penny Marshall. 5:30 p.m. CMT.

A League of Their Own (1992): What if daring women get the chance to play baseball in the nation’s first professional league for female athletes? Geena Davis and Tom Hanks star. 8 p.m. CMT.

Sunday, Sept. 27

Jurassic Park (1993): What if a somewhat misguided entrepreneur comes up with an outrageous idea for an over-the-top amusement park? Laura Dern and the dinosaurs star. 2:30 p.m. AMC.

Terms of Endearment (1983): What if a mother-and-daughter bicker as they discover how much they truly love and need each other? Shirley MacLaine and Jack Nicholson won Oscars. 3:45 p.m. Flix.

Executive Suite (1954): What if rival business executives compete for the top position when the CEO suddenly dies? William Holden and Barbara Stanwyck star. 6 p.m. TCM.

American Sniper (2014) What if an American war finds it challenging to adapt to life back home when his tour ends? Bradley Cooper stars in the true story of Chris Kyle, a Navy S.E.A.L. 8 p.m. A&E.