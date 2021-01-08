Movie Menu: Meryl Streep, Doris Day and Cary Grant star in movies airing this weekend

Meryl Streep, Doris Day and Cary Grant star in movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Take a look.

Friday, Jan. 8

The Manchurian Candidate (2004): Meryl Streep redefines how mothers can try to control their sons in this remake of the classic drama about the steps people take to rise in politics. 5:45 p.m. Flexe.

Bugsy (1991): Bugsy Siegel tries to balance the worlds of organized crime, domestic relationships and romantic ambition in this stylized biopic starring Warren Beatty and Annette Bening. 8 p.m. Flixe.

Saturday, Jan. 9

Erin Brockovich (2000): A determined citizen makes it her cause to force a giant public utility to do what’s right for people in its communities. Julia Roberts won an Oscar. 12:25 p.m. POP.

Midnight Lace (1960): A sophisticated lady finds herself stalked by a mysterious presence in foggy London. Doris Day and Rex Harrison star in this fashionable thriller. 1:45 p.m. TCM.

The Martian (2015): An astronaut gets marooned on Mars. Uh ho. How can he survive? And cope? Ridley Scott offers a keen visual sense and human perspective to this wondrous tale. 6 p.m. FX-E.

The Iron Lady (2011): Margaret Thatcher climbs to the top of the British political world only to face new challenges when her term of service ends. Meryl Streep won her third Oscar. 8 p.m. Flixe.

North by Northwest (1959): A Madison Avenue advertising executive is mistaken for a spy. Cary Grant and Eva Marie Saint star in this classic Hitchcock thriller. Beware of the corn field. 8 p.m. TCM.

Sunday, Jan. 10

Cabaret (1972): An ambitious singer tries to navigate through a complicated life in pre-World War II Berlin. Liza Minnelli won an Oscar for this Bob Fosse adaptation of the Broadway musical. 5:45 p.m. TCM.

Remains of the Day (1993): A British butler begins to question what he has given up so he could serve others. Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson star. 8 p.m. TCM.

Twister (1996): His and her storm chasers consider following tornadoes more important than every-day issues of love, romance and divorce. Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton star. 8 p.m. AMC.