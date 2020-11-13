  • Check out the movies playing on your television this weekend. Photo: Metro Creative Connection/ Contributed Photo

Matt Damon, Ingrid Bergman and Debbie Reynolds star in movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Take a look.

Friday, Nov. 13

The Martian (2015): An astronaut gets marooned on Mars? How can he survive? Or cope? Ridley Scott offers a keen visual sense and human perspective to this wondrous tale. Matt Damon stars. 7 p.m. FX.

Saturday, Nov. 14

A League of Their Own (1992): Daring women find themselves playing baseball in the nation’s first professional league for female athletes? Geena Davis and Tom Hanks star. 12:40 p.m. VH-1.

Grease (1978): High school seniors spend their final year in school singing and dancing. John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John and Stockard Channing star in this Broadway musical romp. 3:50 p.m. VH-1.

Twister (1996): His and her storm chasers consider following tornadoes more important than every-day issues of love, romance and divorce? Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton star. 7:30 p.m. AMC.

Chicago (2002): Two women, jailed for committing scandalous murder, try to turn sudden celebrity into musical vaudeville stardom. Renee Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones star. 6 p.m. Flix.

Home Alone (1990): A young boy decides that any day can be filled with holiday joy even if his family flies to Paris without him. Macaulay Culkin and Catherine O’Hara star. 6:45 p.m. Frefm.

Blazing Saddles (1974): A mythical town in the Old West needs a new sheriff. And it sure does get one. Writer-director Mel Brooks skewers everything he can think of in this comedy classic. 5 p.m. Sundance.

Sunday, Nov. 15

Gaslight (1944): A newly married young woman fears she may be losing her senses in this thriller from director George Cukor. Ingrid Bergman won an Oscar. 1:45 p.m. TCM.

High Society (1956): A stubborn (and wealthy) young woman remains determined to marry the wrong man for the wrong reasons. Grace Kelly and Bing Crosby star in this musical. 3:45 p.m. TCM

The Unsinkable Molly Brown (1964): An ambitious young woman wants to marry a rich man. Debbie Reynolds was Oscar nominated for this film version of the Broadway musical. 5:45 p.m. TCM.