Movie Menu: Matt Damon, Ingrid Bergman and Debbie Reynolds star in movies playing this weekend

Matt Damon, Ingrid Bergman and Debbie Reynolds star in movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Take a look.

Friday, Nov. 13

The Martian (2015): An astronaut gets marooned on Mars? How can he survive? Or cope? Ridley Scott offers a keen visual sense and human perspective to this wondrous tale. Matt Damon stars. 7 p.m. FX.

Saturday, Nov. 14

A League of Their Own (1992): Daring women find themselves playing baseball in the nation’s first professional league for female athletes? Geena Davis and Tom Hanks star. 12:40 p.m. VH-1.

Grease (1978): High school seniors spend their final year in school singing and dancing. John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John and Stockard Channing star in this Broadway musical romp. 3:50 p.m. VH-1.

Twister (1996): His and her storm chasers consider following tornadoes more important than every-day issues of love, romance and divorce? Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton star. 7:30 p.m. AMC.

Chicago (2002): Two women, jailed for committing scandalous murder, try to turn sudden celebrity into musical vaudeville stardom. Renee Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones star. 6 p.m. Flix.

Home Alone (1990): A young boy decides that any day can be filled with holiday joy even if his family flies to Paris without him. Macaulay Culkin and Catherine O’Hara star. 6:45 p.m. Frefm.

Blazing Saddles (1974): A mythical town in the Old West needs a new sheriff. And it sure does get one. Writer-director Mel Brooks skewers everything he can think of in this comedy classic. 5 p.m. Sundance.

Sunday, Nov. 15

Gaslight (1944): A newly married young woman fears she may be losing her senses in this thriller from director George Cukor. Ingrid Bergman won an Oscar. 1:45 p.m. TCM.

High Society (1956): A stubborn (and wealthy) young woman remains determined to marry the wrong man for the wrong reasons. Grace Kelly and Bing Crosby star in this musical. 3:45 p.m. TCM

The Unsinkable Molly Brown (1964): An ambitious young woman wants to marry a rich man. Debbie Reynolds was Oscar nominated for this film version of the Broadway musical. 5:45 p.m. TCM.