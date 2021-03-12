Movie Menu: Laura Dern and Humphrey Bogart star in films airing this weekend

Ready for a movie this weekend?

Friday, March 12

Monster-in-Law (2005): A mother, who certainly should know best, stands in the way of her son’s decisions about romance. Jane Fonda and Jennifer Lopez star. 6 p.m. E!

The Shawshank Redemption (1994): A man, who claims he did not commit a crime, deals with the realities of life in prison. Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman star. 6:30 and 9:42 p.m. Bravo.

Casablanca (1943): Desperate people, during World War II, will do anything to leave war-torn Europe for America. Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman star. 9 p.m. TCM.

Saturday, March 13

Inherit the Wind (1960): A driven attorney and a thoughtful teacher try to see the same world through different eyes. Spencer Tracy stars. 3 p.m. TCM.

Jurassic Park (1993): A greedy, perhaps misguided entrepreneur creates an outrageous approach to an over-the-top amusement park. Laura Dern and several dinosaurs star. 4 p.m. AMC.

The Producers (1967): A Broadway producer comes up with (he hopes) a foolproof scheme to make money staging a show. Zero Mostel and Gene Wilder star in a Mel Brooks classic. 5:15 p.m. TCM.

The Proposal (2009): An ambitious book editor asks her assistant to marry her so she can stay in the United States. Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds star. 5 p.m. PAR.

Grease (1978): High school seniors spend their final year in school singing and dancing. John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John and Stockard Channing star in a musical romp. 7 p.m. Sundance.

Sunday, March 14

Working Girl (1988): An ambitious young woman learns what it takes to succeed in business in this comedy classic from director Mike Nichols. Harrison Ford and Melanie Griffith star. 4 p.m. Flix.

Groundhog Day (1993): A television weatherman finds himself trapped in living the same day over and over. Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell star. 3:30 p.m. Sundance.

The Revenant (2015): A man’s desire to survive is so strong that he looks for every possible way to overcome the obstacles in his path. Leonardo DiCaprio won an Oscar. 6:15 p.m. FXM.