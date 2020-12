Julie Andrews, Jennifer Hudson and Jack Lemmon star in movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Take a look.

Friday, Dec. 18

The Best Years of Our Lives (1946): Returning veterans from World War II discover how life at home has changed while they were away. Frederic March stars. 4:45 p.m. TCM.

The Polar Express (2004): A young boy boards a magical train for a once-in-a-lifetime journey to the North Pole. An animated Tom Hanks stars. 6 p.m. AMC.

The Apartment (1960): An ambitious young executive decides the best way to move up in a company is to offer his apartment to his colleagues. Jack Lemmon stars. 9:45 p.m. TCM.

Saturday, Dec. 19

Dreamgirls (2006): Ambitious young women find their destiny as a popular singing group. Jennifer Hudson won an Oscar for this movie version of the Broadway hit. 12 noon WGN.

Desk Set (1957): An expert in computer efficiency challenges people who believe in traditional ways to get work done. Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn star. 4 p.m., TCM.

Sister Act (1992): A lounge singer, running from the mob, has no place to hide except for a convent. And that requires posing as a nun. Whoopi Goldberg and Maggie Smith star. 5 p.m., E!

The Wizard of Oz (1939): A young girl searches for meaning in a land somewhere over the rainbow. Judy Garland won a special Oscar. 8:30 p.m. TNT.

Sunday, Dec. 20

Going My Way (1944): A kind-hearted priest soothes of the souls of members of his parish. Bing Crosby won an Oscar for portraying Father O’Malley in this Best Picture winner. 5:45 p.m. TCM.

The Sound of Music (1965): A young lady discovers her life, and her music, when taking care of seven children in Austria. Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer star. 7 p.m. ABC.

Home Alone (1990): A young boy decides that any day can be filled with holiday joy even if his family flies to Paris without him. Macaulay Culkin and Catherine O’Hara star. 7:45 p.m. Frefm.