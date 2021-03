Ready for a movie this weekend? Check out what’s playing on broadcast and cable stations.

Psycho (1960): A mysterious man who runs a rundown motel withholds information about a mysterious disappearance. Anthony Perkins stars in an Alfred Hitchcock classic. 8:45 p.m. TCM.

Saturday, March 6

Erin Brockovich (2000): A determined citizen makes it her cause to force a public utility to do what’s right for the communities it serves. Julia Roberts won an Oscar. 1:30 p.m. CMT.

In Cold Blood (1967): A botched home burglary leads to murder in this Oscar-nominated adaptation of Truman Capote’s book. Richard Blake and Scott Wilson star. 2:30 p.m. TCMN

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1980): An adventurous archaeologist initiates an ultimate search for buried treasure. Harrison Ford stars in this Steven Spielberg classic. 5:55 p.m. PAR.

Back to the Future (1985). A young man discovers how the miracle of time travel can take him back to the time his parents were teenagers. Michael J. Fox stars. 5 p.m. AMC.

Twister (1996): His and her storm chasers consider following tornadoes more imperative than dealing with issues of love, romance and divorce. Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton star. 7:30 p.m. CMT.

Gandhi (1982): A spiritual leader follows his resistance to violence as he leads his people to freedom. Ben Kingsley won an Oscar for this Best Picture winner. 7 p.m. TCM.

Sunday, March 7

Shrek (2001): An ogre with a good heart tries to rescue a princess in an animated story that prompted a few sequels. The voices of Mike Myers and Cameron Diaz are featured. 1:50 p.m. Frefm.

Gypsy (1962): A well-intentioned stage mother pushes her daughters into show business. Rosalind Russell and Natalie Wood star in this adaptation of the Broadway musical. 2:30 p.m. TCM.

The Subject Was Roses (1968). An angry young man, just home from the Vietnam War, wants to know why he fails to connect with his parents. Patricia Neal and Martin Sheen star. 5 p.m. TCM.