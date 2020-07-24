Movie Menu: John Travolta, Emma Stone and Leonardo Dicaprio light up weekend cable screens

John Travolta, Al Pacino and Cary Grant star in movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Take a look.

Friday, July 24

Grease (1978): What if high school seniors spend their final year in school singing and dancing? John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John and Stockard Channing star in this musical romp. 4 p.m. VH-1.

Mister Roberts (1955): What if the sailors aboard a battleship during World War II object to the approach how their captain leads? James Cagney, Henry Fonda and Jack Lemmon star. 8 p.m. TCM.

Easy A (2010): What if a high school student becomes too determined to create a bad reputation for herself? Emma Stone and Patricia Clarkson star. 9 p.m. Frefm.

Saturday, July 25

Three Coins in the Fountain (1954): What if three women search for romance while visiting the sights of Rome? Clifton Webb, Dorothy McGuire and Louis Jordan star. 11:15 a.m. FXM.

The Godfather Part II (1974): What if a son, to continue to protect his family, compromises just about every value he once believed? Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro star. 10 a.m. IFC.

Catch Me if You Can (2002): What if a young man is so clever that he can impersonate any number of people in many professions without getting caught? Leonardo DiCaprio stars. 11 a.m. WGN.

Gladiator (2000): What if the leader of the Roman Empire fears the popularity of a man who can defeat any living creature in the Coliseum of Rome? Russell Crowe won an Oscar. 12 noon. Sundance.

An Affair to Remember (1957): What if a couple of star-crossed lovers find themselves challenged to bring their love to life? Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr star in this classic romance. 1 p.m. FXM.

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939): What if a U.S. Senator chooses to put politics and ambition aside for the sake of the country? James Stewart was Oscar nominated. 3:30 p.m. TCM.

Sunday, July 26

Arsenic and Old Lace (1944): What if a man becomes suspicious about what his aunts may be up to in the cellar? Cary Grant and Josephine Hull star in a classic comedy from Broadway. 2 p.m. TCM.