    Check out the movies playing on your television this weekend.

John Travolta, Al Pacino and Cary Grant star in movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Take a look.

Friday, July 24

Grease (1978): What if high school seniors spend their final year in school singing and dancing? John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John and Stockard Channing star in this musical romp. 4 p.m. VH-1.

Mister Roberts (1955): What if the sailors aboard a battleship during World War II object to the approach how their captain leads? James Cagney, Henry Fonda and Jack Lemmon star. 8 p.m. TCM.

Easy A (2010): What if a high school student becomes too determined to create a bad reputation for herself? Emma Stone and Patricia Clarkson star. 9 p.m. Frefm.

Saturday, July 25

Three Coins in the Fountain (1954): What if three women search for romance while visiting the sights of Rome? Clifton Webb, Dorothy McGuire and Louis Jordan star. 11:15 a.m. FXM.

The Godfather Part II (1974): What if a son, to continue to protect his family, compromises just about every value he once believed? Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro star. 10 a.m. IFC.

Catch Me if You Can (2002): What if a young man is so clever that he can impersonate any number of people in many professions without getting caught? Leonardo DiCaprio stars. 11 a.m. WGN.

Gladiator (2000): What if the leader of the Roman Empire fears the popularity of a man who can defeat any living creature in the Coliseum of Rome? Russell Crowe won an Oscar. 12 noon. Sundance.

An Affair to Remember (1957): What if a couple of star-crossed lovers find themselves challenged to bring their love to life? Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr star in this classic romance. 1 p.m. FXM.

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939): What if a U.S. Senator chooses to put politics and ambition aside for the sake of the country? James Stewart was Oscar nominated. 3:30 p.m. TCM.

Sunday, July 26

Arsenic and Old Lace (1944): What if a man becomes suspicious about what his aunts may be up to in the cellar? Cary Grant and Josephine Hull star in a classic comedy from Broadway. 2 p.m. TCM.