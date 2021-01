James Stewart, Bradley Cooper and Bette Davis star in movies this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956): A small-town doctor from the US discovers the challenges of international intrigue in this thriller from Alfred Hitchcock. James Stewart and Doris Day star. 10 p.m. TCM.

Saturday, Jan. 16

Hush...Hush, Sweet Charlotte (1964): Cousins find themselves caught in a mystery of murder and mayhem in a small town in the South. Bette Davis and Olivia de Havilland star. 12:45 p.m. FXM.

In the Heat of the Night (1967): Men of the law confront their realities about racial prejudice as they try to solve a racially-charged murder. Sidney Poitier stars in this Oscar winner for Best Picture. 6 p.m. TCM.

A League of Their Own (1992): Daring women so love to play baseball that they start the nation’s first professional league for female athletes. Geena Davis and Tom Hanks star. 5:30 p.m. PAR.

American Sniper (2014) An American war hero finds it challenging to adapt to life back home when his tour ends. Bradley Cooper stars in the true story of Chris Kyle, a Navy S.E.A.L. 5 p.m. History.

The Lion King (1994): Once upon a time, the business people at Disney simply let the animators tell this wondrous tale of family bonds. Savor the original. 7:25 p.m. Frefm.

Air Force One (1997): The President of the United States is kidnapped by terrorists while traveling on his official jet. Harrison Ford and Glenn Close star. 8 p.m. Sundance.

Sunday, Jan. 17

Pillow Talk (1959): A man and a woman in New York City in the 1950s let a telephone party line get in the way of potential romance. Doris Day and Rock Hudson star. 1:30 p.m. TCM.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986): A likable high school senior makes everyone want to be his best friend as he discovers how fun life can be. Matthew Broderick stars. 1 p.m. AMC.

Mamma Mia (2008): As her daughter prepares to be married, a girl’s mother wonders who the father may be. Meryl Streep stars in this musical featuring the songs of ABBA. 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. CMT.