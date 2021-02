Check out what’s playing on broadcast and cable stations.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994): A man who claims he did not commit a crime deals with the realities of life in prison. Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman star. 6 p.m. PAR.

Casablanca (1943): Desperate people during World War II will do anything to leave war-torn Europe for America. Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman star. 7 p.m. TCM.

West Side Story (1961): Young people sing and dance through the streets of New York City searching for peace with each other. Natalie Wood stars in this Oscar winning musical. 9 p.m. TCM.

Saturday, Feb. 13

Doctor Zhivago (1965): A man lands in the middle of turbulent romance in the middle of a battling Russia during civil war. Omar Sharif and Julie Christie star. 1:30 p.m. TCM.

The First Wives Club (1996): Slightly bitter divorcees want revenge against their ex-husbands. Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton and Bette Midler star. 3:30 p.m. Flix.

Roman Holiday (1953): A royal princess chooses to escape her destiny to explore Rome with a reporter. Audrey Hepburn won an Oscar for William Wyler’s romantic fantasy. 7 p.m. TCM.

The Princess and the Frog (2009): The creative animators at the Disney studies create a marvel of music and magic all about the mysteries of New Orleans. 4:35 p.m. Frefm.

Pillow Talk (1959): A man and a woman in New York City in the 1950s let a telephone party line interrupt a potential romance. Doris Day and Rock Hudson star. 9:15 p.m. TCM.

Sunday, Feb. 14

Patriot Games (1992): A CIA agent gets in the way of an assassination planned by the IRA in this film adaptation of Tom Clancy’s novel. Harrison Ford and Anne Archer star. 12 noon. Flix.

The Age of Innocence (1993): Wealthy young people in New York City talk a lot as they navigate romance in this film adaptation of Edith Wharton’s novel. 7 p.m. TCM.