It’s Oscar weekend. Looking for a movie to watch? Check out what’s playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1980): An adventurous archaeologist discovers an ultimate search for buried treasure. Harrison Ford stars in this Spielberg classic. 6 p.m. PAR.

Moneyball (2011): The manager of a losing baseball team believes there’s more opportunity to win than the record might indicate. Aaron Sorkin wrote the Oscar-nominated script. 8:30 p.m. AMC.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989): A father-and-son, ambitious and adventuresome, search for the same treasure Harrison Ford and Sean Connery star. 10:50 p.m. PAR.

Saturday, April 24

The Iron Lady (2011): A strong-willed leaders breaks barriers to become the first woman prime minister of England. Meryl Streep won her third Oscar for playing Margaret Thatcher. 1 p.m. Flix.

Get Out (2018): A young man discovers that his girlfriend’s family is a bit more extreme than he could have imagined. Jordan Peele creates an ultimate thriller. 4:50 p.m. FXM.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993): A father - who will to do anything to spend time with his children - comes up with an extreme idea to watch them grow up. Robin Williams and Sally Field star. 6:15 p.m. CMT.

Sunday, April 25

Jurassic Park (1993): A somewhat greedy, perhaps misguided entrepreneur comes up with an outrageous idea for an over-the-top amusement park. Laura Dern and several dinosaurs star. 11 a.m. CMT.

Patton (1970): A famed US general battles his own demons as he leads the military through significant confrontations during World War II. George C. Scott won an Oscar. 11:10 a.m. FXM.

The Martian (2015): An astronaut gets marooned on Mars? How can he survive? Or cope? Ridley Scott offers a keen visual sense and human perspective to this wondrous tale. Matt Damon stars. 1 p.m. FX.

Singin’ in the Rain (1952) Movie stars during the silent era in Hollywood find it challenging to talk, sing and dance on screen. Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds star. 5 p.m. TCM.