Movie Menu: Harrison Ford and Jack Nicholson star in films airing on cable this weekend

Check out what’s playing on broadcast and cable stations.

Friday, Feb. 5

Driving Miss Daisy (1989): A strong-willed woman and a kind-hearted man share a lifetime of friendship. Jessica Tandy won an Oscar, and the movie was named Best Picture. 7 p.m. POP.

Patriot Games (1997): CIA agent Jack Ryan learns that saving a member of British royalty brings its own risks. Harrison Ford and Anne Archer star in this adaptation of Tom Clancy’s novel. 7 p.m. POP.

Saturday, Feb. 6

As Good As It Gets (1997): A lonely man discovers the joy he can experience when he decides to reach beyond his self-maintained boundaries. Jack Nicholson and Helen Hunt won Oscars. 11:30 a.m. POP.

Sweet Smell of Success (1957): A fast-talking Broadway press agent pushes the boundaries of respect and fairness. Burt Lancaster and Tony Curtis star. 3:45 p.m. TCM.

The Producers (1968): A Broadway producer and his accountant cook up a scheme to make money from a Broadway flop. Zero Mostel and Gene Wilder star. 7 p.m. TCM.

It’s Complicated (2009): A divorced couple finds themselves tempted to get back together again. Meryl Streep, Alec Baldwin and Steve Martin star. 7:42 p.m. Bravo.

Sunday, Feb. 7

The Untouchables (1987): A gangster named Al Capone looks for every possible way to elude a federal agent who pursues him. Kevin Costner and Sean Connery star. 11:20 a.m. Flix.

Designing Woman (1957): Two ambitious people learn how they have to give a little to make a marriage work in a comedy directed by Vincente Minnelli. Gregory Peck and Lauren Bacall star. 12:15 p.m. TCM.

October Sky (1999): A teenaged boy - inspired by the Sputnik launch in the 1950s - rebels against his father to dream of going into space. Jake Gyllenhaal and Laura Dern star. 1:25 p.m. Flix.

The Heiress (1949) A domineering father limits his daughter’s opportunities for romance in this adaptation of Henry James’ novel. Olivia de Havilland won an Oscar. 2:30 p.m. TCM.