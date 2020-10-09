Movie Menu: Harrison Ford, Meryl Streep and Shirley MacLaine star in films airing this weekend

Harrison Ford, Meryl Streep and Shirley MacLaine star in movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Take a look.

Friday, Oct. 9

Back to the Future (1985). What if a young man discovers how the miracle of time travel can take him back to when his parents were teenagers? Michael J. Fox stars. 8 p.m. Syfy.

Saturday, Oct. 10

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1980): What if an adventurous archaeologist begins an ultimate search for buried treasure? Harrison Ford stars in this Spielberg classic. 3 p.m. CMT.

Terms of Endearment (1983): What if a mother-and-daughter bicker as they discover how much they love and need each other? Shirley MacLaine and Jack Nicholson won Oscars. 3:45 p.m. Flix.

Julie and Julia (2009): What if a young cook relies on culinary icon Julia Child for inspiration and guidance? Meryl Streep was Oscar nominated. 5:55 p.m. Flix.

Blazing Saddles (1974): What if a mythical town in the Old West needs a new sheriff? Writer-director Mel Brooks skewers everything he can imagine in this comedy classic. 6 p.m. Sundance.

Top Hat (1935): What if a young couple sings and dances their way through romance, fun, intrigue and mistaken identities? Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers star. 6 p.m. TCM.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989): What if a father-and-son, ambitious and adventuresome, search for the same treasure? Harrison Ford stars. 9 p.m. CMT.

Sunday, Oct. 11

Flower Drum Song (1961): What if a young woman from Hong Kong searches for romance in San Francisco? Miyoshi Umeki stars in a Rodgers and Hammerstein musical from Broadway. 5:30 p.m. TCM.

The Proposal (2009): What if an ambitious book editor asks her assistant to marry so she can stay in the United States? Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds star. 9:30 p.m. E! 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. E!

Jurassic Park (1993): What if a somewhat misguided entrepreneur comes up with an outrageous idea for an over-the-top amusement park? Laura Dern and the dinosaurs star. 9 p.m. CMT.