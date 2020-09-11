Movie Menu: Glenn Close, Meryl Streep and Mel Gibson star in films airing this weekend

Glenn Close, Meryl Streep and Mel Gibson star in movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Friday, Sept. 11

101 Dalmatians (1996): What if a wicked log lover envisions coats from Dalmatians? Glenn Close stars in a live-action remake of the classic Disney animated tale. 7 p.m. Frefm.

Julie and Julia (2009): What if a young cook relies on culinary icon Julia Child for inspiration and guidance? Meryl Streep was Oscar nominated. 8 p.m. Flix.

The Greatest Showman (2017): What if entrepreneur P.T. Barnum discovers the best way to attract an audience is to exaggerate the offering? Hugh Jackman stars. 7:40 p.m. Fxm.

Grease (1978): What if high school seniors spend their final year in school singing and dancing? John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John and Stockard Channing star in this Broadway musical romp. 8 p.m. POP.

Saturday, Sept. 12

Double Indemnity (1944): What if a femme fatale envisions a new life funded by her husband’s insurance policy? Barbara Stanwyck was Oscar nominated for this classic film noir tale. 12 noon TCM.

Birdman of Alcatraz (1962): What if a felon finds peace in prison by bringing birds back to life? Burt Lancaster and Thelma Ritter were Oscar nominated. 2 p.m. TCM.

Finding Nemo (2003): What if a protective father discovers the protective love he will always feel for his child? The voices of Albert Brooks and Ellen DeGeneres star. 4:50 p.m. Frefm.

Back to the Future (1985). What if a young man discovers how the miracle of time travel can take him back to a time when his parents were teenagers? Michael J. Fox stars. 6 p.m. E!

Braveheart (1995): What if a man initiates a revolt against the King of England? Mel Gibson won an Oscar for directing this epic that was named Best Picture. 8 p.m. AMC

Sunday, Sept. 13

Sweet Bird of Youth (1962): What if an aging movie star and a lonely drifter travel to a small town in the South filled with memories? Paul Newman and Geraldine Page star. 3:30 p.m. TCM