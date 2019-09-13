Movie Menu: Ghost, Field of Dreams, The Sunshine Boys and more

Check out the movies playing on your television this weekend.

Colin Firth, Kevin Costner and Tom Hanks are a few of the stars with movies filling this holiday weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Take a look.

Friday, Sept. 13

The King’s Speech (2010): Colin Firth recreates the challenges of England’s King George VI to articulate his fears for his country and his belief in their commitment to freedom. 6 p.m., Flix.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Ghost (1990): Patrick Swayze touches the heart as a man who refuses to let life and death get in the way of love. Whoopi Goldberg won an Oscar. 12:30 p.m., BBC.

Saving Private Ryan (1998): Tom Hanks - soon to appear on the big screen as Mr. Rogers - resonates as a citizen soldier trying his best in World War II. 1 p.m., AMC.

Forrest Gump (1994): Tom Hanks won his second-in-a-row Oscar for creating a man who makes the world believe in the goodness people can bring to any challenge. 2 p.m., VH-1.

Field of Dreams (1989): Kevin Costner follows voices in the cornfield that instruct him to build a baseball field in a film that makes many grown men cry. 3:30 p.m., BBC.

Dances With Wolves (1990): Kevin Costner takes on the American West in this Oscar-winning tale of a man who finds his soul while living on the land in the middle of nowhere. 4:45 p.m., Flix.

The Fugitive (1993): Harrison Ford makes us believe a convicted murderer may be innocent in this big-screen adaptation of the famed television series. 5 p.m., AMC.

Sunday, Sept. 15

The Philadelphia Story (1940): Katharine Hepburn tries to avoid the realities of romance in this delightful comedy adapted from the Broadway hit. James Stewart won an Oscar. 12 noon, TCM.

Summer Stock (1950): Judy Garland and Gene Kelly bring their song-and-dance magic to a vintage MGM musical about people who put on a show in a barn on a farm. 2 p.m., TCM.

The Sunshine Boys (1975): Walter Matthau shines as a retired vaudeville comedian who refuses to reunite with his once-upon-a-time partner. George Burns won an Oscar. 6 p.m., TCM.