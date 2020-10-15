Movie Menu: Geena Davis, Julia Roberts and John Travolta star in films airing this weekend
Geena Davis, Julia Roberts and John Travolta star in movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.
Take a look.
Friday, Oct. 16
A League of Their Own (1992): Daring women find themselves playing baseball in the nation’s first professional league for female athletes. Geena Davis and Tom Hanks star. 8 p.m. BBC.
Monster-in-Law (2005): One mother, who certainly knows best, tries to stand in the way of her son’s decisions about romance. Jane Fonda and Jennifer Lopez star. 8 p.m. E!
Steel Magnolias (1989): Close friends in a town in the South confront the challenges of life, family and tragedy. Sally Field, Shirley MacLaine and Olympia Dukakis star. 10:30 p.m. POP.
Saturday, Oct. 17
Grease (1978): High school seniors spend their final year in school singing and dancing. John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John star in this musical romp. 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. CMT.
The Devil Wears Prada (2006): A driven senior executive discovers her vulnerability in the presence of her much younger protégé. Meryl Streep was Oscar nominated. 7 p.m. E!
Erin Brockovich (2000): A determined citizen makes it her cause to force a giant public utility to do what’s right for people in its communities. Julia Roberts won an Oscar. 8 p.m. Sundance.
Singin’ in the Rain (1952): Movie stars during the silent era in Hollywood find it challenging to talk, sing and dance on screen. Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds star. 8 p.m. TCM.
The Fisher King (1991): Two men, accidentally connected by tragedy, find themselves searching for spiritual meaning. Robin Williams and Jeff Bridges star. 10 p.m. Flix.
Summer Stock (1950): Show business reaches the country when song-and-dance people who put on a show in a barn on a farm. Judy Garland and Gene Kelly star. 10 p.m. TCM.
Sunday, Oct. 18
Dear Heart (1964): Two lonely people discover romance after they accidentally meet in New York City. Glenn Ford and Geraldine Page star. 4 p.m. TCM.
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986): A most likable high school senior makes us want to be his best friend as he discovers how fun life can be. Matthew Broderick stars. 8 p.m. CBS.