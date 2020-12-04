Movie Menu: Escape to somewhere new with these films airing this weekend

This weekend, take a trip back to Rydell High, visit a small town in Louisiana, or a peek at Christmas celebrations in Connecticut.

Here’s some of the gems playing on local and cable television stations this weekend.

Friday, Dec. 4

Grease (1978): High school seniors spend their final year in school singing and dancing in a Broadway musical romp. John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John star. 5:20 p.m. VH-1.

Groundhog Day (1993): A weatherman quickly discovers there are some phenomena he simply can’t predict. Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell star. 5:30 p.m. AMC.

The Proposal (2009): An ambitious book editor asks her assistant to marry her so she can stay in the United States. Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds star. 8 p.m. VH-1.

Saturday, Dec. 5

The Apartment (1960): An ambitious young executive decides the best way to move up is to offer his apartment to his colleagues. Jack Lemmon and Shirley MacLaine star. 3:30 p.m. TCM.

Casino (2006): A flamboyant gangster builds an opulent life in the magical city in the desert. Until it starts to fall down. Robert DeNiro and Oscar-nominated Sharon Stone star. 1 p.m. VH-1.

Steel Magnolias (1989): Close friends in a small town in the South confront the challenges of life, family and tragedy. Sally Field, Shirley MacLaine and Olympia Dukakis star. 4 p.m. CMT.

Sunday, Dec. 6

The Breakfast Club (1985): Rebellious high school students find themselves confined to detention on a Saturday morning. Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson and Molly Ringwald star. 3 p.m. CMT.

Christmas in Connecticut (1945): A self-absorbed lifestyle columnist creates a holiday fantasy to please her demanding publisher and adoring fans. Barbara Stanwyck stars. 6 p.m. TCM.

Home Alone (1990): A young boy decides that any day can be filled with holiday joy even if his family flies to Paris without him. Macaulay Culkin and Catherine O’Hara star. 6:45 p.m. Frefm.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1980): An adventurous archaeologist discovers an ultimate search for buried treasure. Harrison Ford stars in this Spielberg classic. 6:55 p.m. SPK.