Movie Menu: Dustin Hoffman, Sharon Stone and the Marx Brothers star in movies airing this weekend
Dustin Hoffman, Sharon Stone and the Marx Brothers star in movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.
Friday, Nov. 20
Casino (2006): A flamboyant gangster builds an opulent life in a magical city on the Nevada desert. Robert DeNiro and Oscar-nominated Sharon Stone star. 8 p.m. CH-1.
Saturday, Nov. 21
Dr. Strangelove (1964) A military leader with common sense tries to protect the nation, and the world, from his colleagues who hunger for nuclear war. Peter Sellers stars. 4:15 p.m., TCM.
Tootsie (1983): An out-of-work actor is so desperate to find work that he tries to play a woman on a television soap opera. Dustin Hoffman was nominated for an Oscar. 6 p.m. Flix.
The Front Page (1974): Newspaper reporters in Chicago battle for the headlines and romance in this comedy from Broadway. Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau star. 6 p.m. TCM.
Gandhi (1982): A spiritual leader resists violence while leading his people to freedom. Ben Kingsley won an Oscar for this Best Picture winner. 8 p.m. Flix.
Sunday, Nov. 22
The Fisher King (1991): Two men, accidentally connected by tragedy, search for spiritual explanations of life. Robin Williams and Jeff Bridges star. 2:25 p.m., Flix.
Woman of the Year (1942): Journalists try to navigate their personal and professional relationships. Spencer Tracy and Katherine Hepburn team for the first time. 1:45 p.m. TCM.
Splendor in the Grass (1961): A young woman from the Midwest tries to deal with emotions she may not be ready to handle. Natalie Wood was nominated for an Oscar. 3:45 p.m. TCM.
Hannah and Her Sisters (1986): Strong-willed women test the boundaries and dimensions of family love in a comedy from Woody Allen. Dianne Wiest won an Oscar. 6 p.m. TCM.
The Wizard of Oz (1939): A young girl searches for meaning in a land somewhere over the rainbow. Judy Garland won a special Oscar. 8 p.m. TBS.
Duck Soup (1933): A tiny, bankrupt nation named Freedonia hopes a wealthy woman will provide financial rescue. The Marx Brothers and Margaret Dumont star. 9:30 p.m. TCM.