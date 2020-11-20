Movie Menu: Dustin Hoffman, Sharon Stone and the Marx Brothers star in movies airing this weekend

Check out the movies playing on your television Nov. 20-22.

Dustin Hoffman, Sharon Stone and the Marx Brothers star in movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Take a look.

Friday, Nov. 20

Casino (2006): A flamboyant gangster builds an opulent life in a magical city on the Nevada desert. Robert DeNiro and Oscar-nominated Sharon Stone star. 8 p.m. CH-1.

Saturday, Nov. 21

Dr. Strangelove (1964) A military leader with common sense tries to protect the nation, and the world, from his colleagues who hunger for nuclear war. Peter Sellers stars. 4:15 p.m., TCM.

Tootsie (1983): An out-of-work actor is so desperate to find work that he tries to play a woman on a television soap opera. Dustin Hoffman was nominated for an Oscar. 6 p.m. Flix.

The Front Page (1974): Newspaper reporters in Chicago battle for the headlines and romance in this comedy from Broadway. Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau star. 6 p.m. TCM.

Gandhi (1982): A spiritual leader resists violence while leading his people to freedom. Ben Kingsley won an Oscar for this Best Picture winner. 8 p.m. Flix.

Sunday, Nov. 22

The Fisher King (1991): Two men, accidentally connected by tragedy, search for spiritual explanations of life. Robin Williams and Jeff Bridges star. 2:25 p.m., Flix.

Woman of the Year (1942): Journalists try to navigate their personal and professional relationships. Spencer Tracy and Katherine Hepburn team for the first time. 1:45 p.m. TCM.

Splendor in the Grass (1961): A young woman from the Midwest tries to deal with emotions she may not be ready to handle. Natalie Wood was nominated for an Oscar. 3:45 p.m. TCM.

Hannah and Her Sisters (1986): Strong-willed women test the boundaries and dimensions of family love in a comedy from Woody Allen. Dianne Wiest won an Oscar. 6 p.m. TCM.

The Wizard of Oz (1939): A young girl searches for meaning in a land somewhere over the rainbow. Judy Garland won a special Oscar. 8 p.m. TBS.

Duck Soup (1933): A tiny, bankrupt nation named Freedonia hopes a wealthy woman will provide financial rescue. The Marx Brothers and Margaret Dumont star. 9:30 p.m. TCM.