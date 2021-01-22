Movie Menu: Disney flicks, classic films and more air on cable screens this weekend

Ready for a movie this weekend?

Check out what’s playing on broadcast and cable stations.

Friday, Jan. 22

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979): A young couple searches for truth during a bitter custody battle after they divorce. Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep won Oscars for this Best Picture winner. 9:15 p.m. TCM.

Saturday, Jan. 23

Gladiator (2000): The leader of the Roman Empire fears the popularity of a man who can defeat any living creature in the Coliseum of Rome. Russell Crowe won an Oscar. 2:30 p.m. AMC.

The Princess and the Frog (2009): The creative animators at the Disney studios create a marvel of music and magic all about the mysteries of New Orleans. 2:30 p.m. Frefm.

Sister Act (1992): A lounge singer, running from the mob, has no place to hide except for a convent. And that requires posing as a nun. Whoopi Goldberg and Maggie Smith star. 3 p.m. Lifetime.

Erin Brockovich (2000): A determined citizen makes it her cause to force a giant public utility company to do what’s right for people in its communities. Julia Roberts won an Oscar. 2 p.m. POP.

Star Wars, A New Hope (1977): A galaxy far, far away creates a new movie world destined to thrill generation after generation. Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher star. 2:17 p.m. TNT.

WALL-E (2008): The last robot on earth finds it a lonely challenge to manage all the leftover garbage in the Oscar-winning animated film from Pixar. 850 p.m. Frefm.

Crazy Rich Asians (2018): A lady flies to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s family and learns more than she expected in this adaptation of the popular book. 7:30 p.m. TBS.

Sunday, Jan. 24

West Side Story (1961): Young people sing and dance through the streets of New York City searching for peace with each other. Natalie Wood stars in this Oscar winning musical. 2:30 p.m. TCM.

What’s Up, Doc? (1972) An eccentric young woman creates a lot of chaos for a young man attending a music convention in San Francisco. Barbra Streisand and Ryan O’Neal star. 515 p.m. TCM.