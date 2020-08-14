Movie Menu: Cary Grant and Rosalind Russell light up weekend cable screens

Cary Grant, Rosalind Russell and Marlon Brando star in movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Take a look.

Friday, August 14

Catch Me if You Can (2002): What if a young man can impersonate any number of people in many professions without getting caught? Leonardo DiCaprio stars. 6 p.m. and 9:12 p.m. Bravo.

Saturday, August 15

Chicago (2002): What if two women, jailed for committing scandalous murder, turn sudden celebrity into vaudeville stardom? Renee Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones star. 10:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. Flix.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1980): What if an adventurous archaeologist discovers an ultimate search for buried treasure? Harrison Ford stars in this Spielberg classic. 10:55 a.m. and 7:05 p.m. Par.

The Godfather (1972): What if a man, in order to protect his family, positions himself to lead an underworld syndicate? Marlon Brando and Al Pacino star. 5 p.m. AMC.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989): What if a father-and-son, ambitious and adventuresome, search for the same treasure? Harrison Ford stars. 4:05 p.m. Par.

An American in Paris (1951): What if a lonely artist, in Paris after World War II, finds himself torn between the affections of his sponsor and a young dancer he meets? Gene Kelly stars. 8 p.m. TCM.

The Godfather Part II (1974): What if a son, to continue to protect his family, compromises just about every value he once believed? Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro star. 9 p.m. AMC.

Sunday, August 16

His Girl Friday (1940): What if a feuding pair of reporters make headlines while reporting crimes in Chicago? Rosalind Russell and Cary Grant star. 11:45 a.m. TCM.

Arsenic and Old Lace (1940): What if a man becomes suspicious about what his aunts may be up to in the cellar? Cary Grant and Josephine Hull star in a classic comedy from Broadway. 3:45 p.m. TCM.

The Firm (1993): What if a young attorney tries to keep his head above water, and his ambition in check, while he becomes more involved in a situation beyond his control? Tom Cruise stars. 5:15 p.m. Flix.

To Catch a Thief (1955): What if an infamous cat burglar is suspected in a series of jewel heists on the French Riviera? Cary Grant and Grace Kelly star in this Hitchcock thriller. 8 p.m. TCM.