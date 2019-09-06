Movie Menu: Capote, Grease, Zero Dark Thirty and more

Check out the movies playing on your television this weekend. Check out the movies playing on your television this weekend. Photo: Metro Creative Connection/ Contributed Photo Photo: Metro Creative Connection/ Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Movie Menu: Capote, Grease, Zero Dark Thirty and more 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Philip Seymour Hoffman, Kevin Costner and Jessica Chastain are a few of the stars with movies filling this holiday weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Take a look.

Friday, Sept. 6

Capote (2005): Philip Seymour Hoffman won an Oscar for his interpretation of author Truman Capote in this recap of the author’s experiencing writing “In Cold Blood”. 6 p.m., Flix

Dances With Wolves (1990): Kevin Costner won a Best Director Oscar for bringing back the Western in this epic tale of post-Civil War expansion. 8 p.m., Flix

Grease (1978): John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John and Stockard Channing pretend to be in high school in this musical romp from Broadway. 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., SPK

Moneyball (2011): Brad Pitt believes there’s more to the Oakland A’s baseball team than its record might indicate. Aaron Sorkin wrote the Oscar-nominated script. 8:45 p.m., POP

Saturday, Sept. 7

Dear Brigitte (1964): James Stewart has a good time playing the father in this comedy about a young man infatuated with actress Brigitte Bardot. 11:15 a.m., FXM

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957): Alec Guiness won an Oscar for his breathtaking portrayal of a British soldier’s experiences as a prisoner of war during World War II. 3 p.m., TCM

Zero Dark Thirty (2012): In the turbulent years following 9-11, Americans hunt for al-Queda terrorist leader Osama bin Laden. Jessica Chastain stars. 6:30 p.m., IFC

Sounder (1972): Cicely Tyson and Paul Winfield were Oscar nominated for their warm portrayals of sharecroppers trying to make ends meet in the South in the 1930s. 8 p.m., TCM

The Devil Wears Prada (2006): Meryl Streep lets everyone know who’s boss in this fun but serious look at the price tag for ambition. 9 p.m., E!

Sunday, Sept. 8

Saturday Night Fever (1978): John Travolta was Oscar nominated for this entertaining look at the dancing lives of young people in New York City during the disco era. 12 noon, Sundance