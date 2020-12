Audrey Hepburn, James Stewart and Harrison Ford star in movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Take a look.

Friday, Dec. 25

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946): A man wonders if the world would have been better off if he had never lived. James Stewart stars in this holiday classic. 9 a.m., 12 noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. E.

White Christmas (1954): Two show business stars, veterans of World War II, discover a special way to wish their former commander a happy holiday. Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye star. 9:15 a.m. Sundance.

The Godfather (1972): A successful businessman, in order to protect his family, positions himself to lead an underworld syndicate. Marlon Brando and Al Pacino star. Part II 11 a.m. IFC.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989): A father-and-son, ambitious and adventuresome, search for the same treasure. Harrison Ford and Sean Connery star. 3 p.m. CMT.

Home Alone (1990): A young boy decides that any day can be filled with holiday joy even if his family flies to Paris without him. Macaulay Culkin and Catherine O’Hara star. 6 p.m. Frefm.

Sabrina (1954): The daughter of a chauffeur has the audacity to fall in love with the son of her father’s employer. Audrey Hepburn, Humphrey Bogart and William Holden star. 8 p.m. TCM.

Saturday, Dec. 26

Christmas in Connecticut (1944): A newspaper writer who publishes a homemaking column challenges herself to actually prepare a holiday dinner. Barbara Stanwyck stars in a classic comedy. 1:30 p.m. IFC.

Ben-Hur (1959): A wealthy young man finds himself touched by a man believed by many to be the son of God. Charlton Heston was named Best Actor for this Oscar winning Best Picture. 4 p.m. TCM.

Casablanca (1943): Desperate people, during World War II, will do anything to leave war-torn Europe for America. Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman star. 8 p.m. TCM.

Sunday, Dec. 27

The Long, Long Trailer (1954) Newlyweds choose to spend their summer vacation in, you guessed it, a house trailer. Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz star in this Vincente Minnelli comedy. 3:15 p.m. TCM.