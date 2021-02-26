Movie Menu: Angela Lansbury and Tom Hanks star in films airing this weekend

Ready for a movie this weekend?

Check out what’s playing on broadcast and cable stations.

Friday, Feb. 26

The Manchurian Candidate (1962): Angela Lansbury raises the stakes for mothers who interfere in this blistering drama about the steps people will take to assume political power. 7 p.m. TCM.

Butterfield 8 (1960): A lonely woman pursues an impossible romance in this adaptation of the John O’Hara novel. Elizabeth Taylor won her first Academy Award. 9:15 p.m. TCM.

The Godfather (1972): A successful businessman, in order to protect his family, positions himself to lead an underworld syndicate. Marlon Brando and Al Pacino star. 6 p.m. PAR.

The Godfather Part II (1974): A son, to continue to protect his family, compromises just about every value he once believed. Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro star. 10 p.m. PAR.

Saturday, Feb. 27

Can Can (1960): Musical performers in Paris dare to share a forbidden dance in this film adaptation of Cole Porter’s Broadway musical. Shirley MacLaine and Frank Sinatra star. 11:45 a.m. FXM.

Chariots of Fire (1981): British athletes confront their ambition and their religious beliefs at the 1924 Olympics in this Oscar-winner drama directed by Hugh Hudson. 4:45 p.m. TCM.

Forrest Gump (1994): A simple and loving man makes the world believe in the goodness people can bring to any challenge. Tom Hanks won his Oscar in a row. 6 p.m. AMC.

Dances with Wolves (1990): A soldier looks for his soul while living on the land in the middle of nowhere. Kevin Costner was named Best Director for directing this Oscar-winning epic.7 p.m. TCM.

Sunday, Feb. 28

Days of Wine and Roses (1962): A couple struggles with their dependence on alcohol in this drama directed by Blake Edwards. Jack Lemmon and Lee Remick were Oscar nominated. 2:45 p.m. TCM.

Get Out (2018): A young man discovers that his fiancee’s immediate family is a bit more extreme than he could have imagined. Jordan Peele creates an ultimate thriller. 7 p.m. FXM.