Movie Menu: Al Pacino, Sandra Bullock and Ben Affleck light up weekend cable screens
Al Pacino, Sandra Bullock and Ben Affleck star in movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.
Take a look.
Friday, July 31
The Godfather Part II (1974): What if a son, to continue to protect his family, compromises just about every value he once believed? Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro star. 5:30 p.m. IFC.
The Blind Side (2009): What if a caring family - led by a strong-willed mother - choose to offer their home to a homeless young man? Sandra Bullock won an Oscar for this true story. 8 p.m. Frefm.
Argo (2012): What if the movie industry suddenly gets involved in US efforts to rescue Americans during the Iran hostage crisis of 1979? Winner of the Best Picture Oscar. 8 p.m. Sundance.
Saturday, Aug. 1
Catch Me if You Can (2002): What if a young man is so clever that he can impersonate any number of people in many professions without getting caught? Leonardo DiCaprio stars. 5:32 p.m. Bravo.
Hidden Figures (2016): What if women with a knack for details teach NASA a few lessons about mathematics and human decency? Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer star in a true story. 7 p.m. FX.
Sunday, Aug. 2
All That Heaven Allows (1955): What if a widow, resisting peer pressure to let herself age in a changing world, discovers a surprising romance? Jane Wyman and Rock Hudson star. 12 noon. TCM.
Chicago (2002): What if two women, jailed for committing scandalous murder, turn sudden celebrity into vaudeville stardom? Renee Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones star. 2:15 p.m. Flix.
Written on the Wind (1956): What if a Texas oil magnate faces professional and personal challenges with his complicated family? Rock Hudson and Lauren Bacall star. 3:15 p.m. TCM.
Twister (1996): What if storm chasers consider following tornadoes more important than every-day issues of love, romance and divorce? Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton star. 7:30 p.m. Syfy.
Pillow Talk (1959): What if two people in New York experience the challenges of romantically connecting because of a telephone party line? Doris Day and Rock Hudson star. 8 p.m. TCM.