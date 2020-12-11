Movie Menu: Al Pacino, James Stewart and Lady Gaga star in movies airing this weekend

Al Pacino, James Stewart and Lady Gaga star in movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Take a look.

Friday, Dec. 11

The Godfather Part II (1974): A son, to continue to protect his family, compromises just about every value he once believed. Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro star. 6:30 p.m. BBC.

Home Alone (1990): A young boy decides that any day can be filled with holiday joy even if his family flies to Paris without him. Macaulay Culkin and Catherine O’Hara star. 6:45 p.m. Frefm.

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946): A man wonders if the world would have been better off if he had never lived. James Stewart stars in this holiday classic. 8 p.m. USA.

Saturday, Dec. 12

The Fugitive (1993): A convicted murderer does everything he can to prove he is innocent. Harrison Ford stars in this big-screen adaptation of the famed television series. 9 p.m. Sundance.

Sunday, Dec. 13

The Greatest Showman (2017): Entrepreneur P.T. Barnum discovers the best way to attract an audience is to exaggerate the offering. Hugh Jackman stars. 12 noon FX.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961): A free spirit navigates the busy lanes of romance in New York City in this adaptation of Truman Capote’s novella. Audrey Hepburn stars. 3:45 p.m. Sundance.

Meet Me in St. Louis (1944): A family deals with the possibility of leaving their home town to relocate to New York City. Judy Garland stars in this famed Vincente Minnelli musical. 4 p.m. TCM.

Grease (1978): High school seniors spend their final year in school singing and dancing. John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John and Stockard Channing star in this Broadway musical. 4:30 p.m. POP.

In the Good Old Summertime (1949): A man and a woman, who oppose each other in public, discover, in private, a different collection of feelings. Judy Garland and Van Johnson star. 6 p.m. TCM.

A Star is Born (2018): A young woman, with dreams of a career in music, discovers the natural talent she brings to recording. Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga star. 8 p.m. TNT.