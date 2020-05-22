Movie Menu

Tom Hanks, Julia Roberts and Harrison Ford star in movies playing this holiday weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Take a look.

Saturday, May 23

Saving Private Ryan (1998): What if a brave citizen soldier tries to save his men in the days immediately following D-Day during World War II? Tom Hanks was Oscar nominated. 5 p.m. Sundance.

Casablanca (1943): What if desperate people, during World War II, will do anything to leave war-torn Europe for America? Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman star. 8 p.m. TCM.

Sunday, May 24

The Godfather (1972): What if a man, in order to protect his family, positions himself to lead an underworld syndicate? Marlon Brando and Al Pacino star. 12:22 p.m. AMC.

Erin Brockovich (2000): What if a determined citizen makes it her cause to force a giant public utility to do what’s right for people in its communities? Julia Roberts won an Oscar. 12:30 p.m. BBC.

MacArthur (1977): What if one of the most controversial military figures in American history gets the all-star movie treatment? Gregory Peck stars in this biopic. 2 p.m. Sundance.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989): What if a father-and-son, ambitious and adventuresome, search for the same treasure? Harrison Ford stars. 3:30 p.m. Paramount.

The Sand Pebbles (1966): What if soldiers on a gun boat in the China Sea find themselves in the middle of unexpected action and romance? Steve McQueen was Oscar nominated. 4:30 p.m. TCM.

Twister (1996): What if storm chasers consider following tornadoes more important than every-day issues of love, romance and divorce? Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton star. 6:30 p.m. BBC.

Titanic (1997): What if the world’s largest ocean liner, considered unsinkable, finds itself at odds with an iceberg in the North Atlantic? James Cameron’s epic set a new Oscar record. 7 p.m. CBS.

Monday, May 25

Georgia Rule (2007): What if a down-to-earth grandmother tries to teach important lessons to her free-spirited granddaughter? Jane Fonda, Lindsay Lohan and Felicity Huffman star. 12 noon POP.

American Sniper (2014) What if an American war finds it challenging to adapt to life back home when his tour ends? Bradley Cooper stars in the true story of Chris Kyle, a Navy S.E.A.L. 4:30 p.m. AMC.

The Horse Whisperer (1998): What if a young girl, seriously injured in a riding accident, takes her beloved horse to a mysterious healer in the West? Robert Redford stars. 5 p.m. Flix.