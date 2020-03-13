Movie Menu

Frances McDormand, Tom Cruise and Russell Crowe are a few of the stars with movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.Take a look.

Friday, March 13

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017): What if a mother’s grief over her murdered daughter prompts her to seek revenge? Frances McDormand won an Oscar. 7:15 p.m. and 9:35 p.m. FXM.

The Diary of Anne Frank (1959): What if a young girl and her family hide away during World War II? Shelley Winters won an Oscar for this adaptation of the play and book. 8 p.m. TCM.

Saturday, March 14

A League of Their Own (1992): What if a daring group of women start to play baseball in the nation’s first professional league for female athletes? Geena Davis and Tom Hanks star. 12 noon and 8 p.m. CMT.

Mission: Impossible (1996): What if an American secret agent is falsely accused of crimes he did not commit? Tom Cruise stars in this big screen adaptation of the television show. 1 p.m. IFC.

How the West Was Won (1963): What if three generations of courageous Americans look for better lives in the American West? Debbie Reynolds and James Stewart head an all-star cast. 5 p.m. TCM.

Sunday, March 15

Gladiator (2000): What if victims of the Roman Empire work together to overcome the challenges of the day? Russell Crowe won an Oscar for this Ridley Scott film. 12:19 p.m. AMC.

All That Heaven Allows (1955): What if a widow, resisting peer pressure to let herself age in a changing world, discovers a surprising romance? Jane Wyman and Rock Hudson star. 1:45 p.m. TCM.

Rocky (1976): What if an ambitious boxer takes a chance on life in and out of the boxing ring? Sylvester Stallone was Oscar nominated and became a household name. 3 p.m. Sundance.

Gypsy (1962): What if a well-intentioned stage mother pushes her daughters into show business? Rosalind Russell and Natalie Wood star in the adaptation of the Broadway musical. 3:30 p.m. TCM.

Moonstruck (1987): What if a much-loved accountant finds herself experiencing real romance for the first time in her life? Cher and Olympia Dukakis won Oscars. 6 p.m. TCM.