Michael Chekhov Theatre Festival and Halloween events kick off this weekend

Arturo Ui

The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui runs Oct. 17-27 at Western Connecticut State University’s Studio Theatre of the Visual and Performing Arts Center, 43 Lake Avenue Ext., Danbury. Tickets are $20. Info: eventbrite.com/e/the-resistible-rise-of-arturo-ui-tickets-70816047705.

Gun violence exhibit

The Gun Violence and its Aftermath exhibit runs Oct. 17 through Dec. 5 at UConn Stamford Art Gallery, 1 University Place, Stamford. June Ahrens has spent close to two years creating this work, which was inspired and motivated by the horrific mass shootings in the U.S. For more information, visit juneahrens.com.

Switchfoot

Switchfoot will perform on Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $28.10-$61. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Air Supply

Air Supply will perform on Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. at Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $20-$199. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Halloween tours

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum Halloween tours run Oct. 18-20 at 5:30 p.m., 295 West Avenue, Norwalk. For more information, visit lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

Haunting at Mill Hill

A Haunting at Mill Hill is on Oct. 18 at 7:30 and 9 p.m. Oct. 19 at 6, 7:30 and 9 p.m. at Mill Hill Historic Park 2 East Wall Street, Norwalk. Tickets are $15-$20. For more information, visit millhillhaunt.com.

Throw Pitchfork

Michael Chekhov Theatre Festival presents Throw Pitchfork on Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane, Ridgefield. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

Once

Once will be staged on Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $33.15-$79. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Weather Report

Weather Report: A Symposium on Art and Weather will be held on Oct. 19, from11 a.m. to 5 p.m. hosted by WCSU and The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum at the Ives Concert Hall, 181 White Street, Danbury. The talk is free, but advance registration is required. For more information, visit wcsu.edu/artweather.

Art & Text

Art & Text runs Oct. 19 through Dec. 1 at the Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road, Fairfield. For more information, call 203-246-9065.

Aquarium yoga

Aquarium yoga will be held on Oct. 19 at 8:30 a.m. at the Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water Street, Norwalk. Mantra Yoga & Aerial Arts in Stamford will lead this all-levels class. Tickets are $22-$25. For more information, visit maritimeaquarium.org.

Weston hike

A guided hike of Stonebridge Waterfowl Preserve will be held on Oct. 19 at 9:30 a.m. at 388-398 Newtown Turnpike, Weston. It will be led by Aspetuck Land Trust trail steward David Dunlop. Rain will cancel the hike. For more information, visit aspetucklandtrust.org.

Farm Festival

The Halloween Farm Festival is on Oct, 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Trumbull Agriscience and Biotechnology Center, 536 Daniels Farm Road, Trumbull. It’s free.

Innovation Day

Innovation Day is on Oct. 19 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. This is a festival of making, creating and demonstrating. For more information, visit wiltonlibrary.org.

Unnatural Acts

Michael Chekhov Theatre Festival presents a staged reading of Unnatural Acts on Oct. 19 at 2 p.m. at the Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane, Ridgefield. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

Octoberfest Cruise

An Octoberfest Cruise is on Oct. 19 at 5:30 p.m. at the Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water Street, Norwalk. The cruise features tastings from No Worries Brewing Co. and Charter Oak Brewing Co. Tickets are $45-$50. For more information, visit maritimeaquarium.org.

Ghost Night

Ghost Night is on Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road, Wilton. Kids ages 8-12 will go on a candlelight walk and be told stories. Registration is required. Tickets are $15-$50, visit wiltonhistorical.org.

Aquarium sleepover

The Family Sleepover at the Maritime Aquarium is on Oct. 19 at 6 p.m., 10 North Water Street, Norwalk. Children ages 5 and older with accompanying parent or caregiver stay at the aquarium overnight. There are behind-the-scenes tours, dinner, snacks, crafts, an IMAX movie, private seal show and more. Tickets are $80-$85. Advance registration is required. For more information, visit maritimeaquarium.org.

SPAG Pop-Up

St. Philip Artists’ Guild (SPAG) Pop-Up Art Party is on Oct. 19 from 6-9 p.m. at Oak Hill Estate at St. Phllip Church, 25 France Street, Norwalk. Visitors meet new members and view the art exhibit showcasing work by SPAG members. Free. For more information, visit spagstudios.com.

Evening of Dance

An Evening of Dance will be held on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Darien Arts Center’s Weatherstone Studio, 2 Renshaw Road, Darien. Tickets are $25. For more information, call 203-655-8683.

Drop Party

Drop Party with Cabin Fever and Ghost Tones will perform on Oct. 19 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Honduras

Michael Chekhov Theatre Festival presents Honduras on Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane, Ridgefield. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

J.J. Grey

J.J. Grey will perform on Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $47.50. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Abilis

The Walk/Run for Abilis is on Oct. 20 at 7:30 a.m. at Greenwich Point Park (Tod’s Point), 7 Tods Driftway, Old Greenwich. Race proceeds support Abilis, the nonprofit organization that provides services and support for individuals with special needs and their families. Tickets are $20-$40. For more information, visit abilis.us/walkrun.

Hike

A guided hike of Le Gallienne Bird Sanctuary is on Oct. 20 at 9:30 a.m., starting at Georgetown Road, then going to Hillside Road and September Lane, Weston. It iwill be led by Ted Lockwood, an experienced plantsman and trail steward. For more information, visit aspetucklandtrust.org/.

Sherezade Panthaki

Sherezade Panthaki will perform with The Helicon Ensemble on Oct. 20 at 3 p.m. at the Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Road, Katonah, N.Y. Tickets are $30-$65. For more information, visit caramoor.org.

Cosmos Piano Duo

Cosmos Piano Duo will perform on Oct. 20 at 3 p.m. at the Richter House, 100 Aunt Hack Road, Danbury. The concert is free but donations are accepted. For more information, visit richterarts.org.

Cecile Licad

Cecile Licad will perform on Oct. 20 at 3 p.m. at the Danbury Concert Association, 43 Lake Avenue, Danbury. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit wcsupac.eventbrite.com.

Pipescreams Halloween Concert

The Pipescreams Halloween Concert is on Oct. 20 at 4 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, 2301 Main Street, Stratford. The Greater Bridgeport Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will perform in this Halloween-themed Broadway concert. Costumes are encouraged. Tickets are $5-$15. For more information, visit greaterbridgeportago.org.

Viola concert

Letters to My Future Self — Original Works for Electroacoustic Viola is on Oct. 20 at 4 p.m. at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. The concert is free but registration is required. For more information, visit wiltonlibrary.org.

Choral Evensong

Choral Evensong & Recital is on Oct. 20 at 5 p.m. at the Saugatuck Congregational Church, 245 Post Road, Westport. The concert is free. For more information, visit chtwestport.org/tickets.

Mountainfilm on Tour

Mountainfilm on Tour will be screening on Oct. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $20. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Steve Tyrell

Steve Tyrell will perform on Oct. 20 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $75. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.