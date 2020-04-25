Make raspberry lemonade out of this sour pandemic situation
Spring is here, well it’s here in fits and bursts when we have a few moments of sunlight and warm breezes between the rain and the wind and whatever other dreary precipitation falls from the clouds.
In an effort to get a taste of the sunshine that seems to be determined to lurk behind the clouds, I decided to make raspberry lemonade. While we wait out this pandemic, we can take the time to literally make lemonade out of this lemon of a situation. Lemonade is, of course a nostalgic and classic drink, but adding raspberries into the blend gives it a slightly sweet punch, so you can sip on a sunset instead of a noon day sun.
So sit back in your pajamas and loungewear and have yourself a little bit of sunshine between the Zoom calls, the homeschooling and trying out obscure new hobbies while we wait out this pandemic.
Raspberry lemonade
12 oz. raspberries
2 cups (10 lemons) lemon juice
1 cup sugar
5 cups water
In a pot, place one cup of sugar and one cup of water on a low heat, stir until the sugar dissolves and add three cups of water to the pot. Puree the raspberries in a blender with one cup of water, use a sieve to separate the juice from the seeds. Combine the water, raspberry juice and lemon juice into a pitcher and chill for at least one hour before serving.
To add an extra splash of flavor to your lemonade, freeze a few raspberries and pop them in the lemonade to keep the drink cool, instead of diluting it with ice.
Chef’s note: melting the sugar in the water gives it a smoother taste.