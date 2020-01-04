Make brunch a little sweeter with churro French toast

Churro French Toast is a fun spin on a breakfast classic. Churro French Toast is a fun spin on a breakfast classic. Photo: TinaMarie Craven/ Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: TinaMarie Craven/ Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Make brunch a little sweeter with churro French toast 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

Welcome to 2020, friends. Unfortunately we don’t have flying cars or nifty robot maids from the “Jetsons” cartoons, but we do have a lovely passion for brunch culture which only seems to be intensifying as society tries to craft more creative and funky cocktails (which I fully support).

Brunch is also a strange meal that offers breakfast-friendly cocktails with dishes far jazzier than a bowl of oatmeal. The eggs aren’t just scrambled anymore. The pancakes boast flavors beyond buttermilk and the home fries have leveled up their flavor game.

To ring in the new year, I decided to prepare a little spin on French toast and whip up a churro-inspired breakfast dish, mostly because brunch is a time to eat dessert for breakfast and partially because churros are pretty spectacular.

Welcome the new year in style with this easy and fun French toast recipe.

Churro French Toast

6 eggs

1 1/2 cup whole milk

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

1 cup cinnamon sugar

1 tablespoon. butter

8 slices white bread

Icing

2 tablespoon softened cream cheese

1/4 cup powdered sugar

1 tablespoon whole milk

In a shallow bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, vanilla and a pinch of salt. Put cinnamon sugar on a large, deep plate.

In a large nonstick skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. Quickly dip each side of the bread in the egg mix and pop it into the skillet. Cook on each side for two minutes; once cooked, place the toast in the cinnamon sugar and flip the slice until it is fully coated in the cinnamon sugar. Place the toast to the side until the rest of the slices are done and coated.

While the toast is frying, combine the cream cheese, powdered sugar and milk to make a light frosting. Drizzle the frosting over the toast or put to the side for dipping before serving.

For extra fun, throw a few chocolate chips on the warmed French toast before adding the frosting.