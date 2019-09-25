Mainstream and underground musicians are heading to Fairfield County

Andy Grammer will perform on Oct. 2 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $65-$165. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Dylan Connor, Johnny Irion & Darren Jessee, Sept. 26, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Pat McGee, Sept. 27, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Brandon Lay, Sept. 27, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $10. Info: palacestamford.org.

Singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, Sept. 27, 8 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah, NY. Roots music. Tickets: $25-$75. Info: caramoor.org.

Jimmy Herring and the 5 of 7, Sept. 27, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $49. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Magic City Hippies, Sept. 27, 9 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $17.50-$20. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Symphonic Journeys, Sept. 28, 7:30 p.m., Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Ave. Norwalk. The Norwalk Symphony will open its season with a world tour, with musical selections from China, Hungary, France and more. Tickets $10-$50. Info: norwalksymphony.org.

Kyle Carey, Sept. 29, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: kyleannecarey.com, ridgefieldlibrary.org/.

Hot to Trot Trio, Sept. 29, 3 p.m., Richter House, 100 Aunt Hack Rd., Danbury. Info: richterarts.org.

Collective Soul, Oct. 1, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $98-$175. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Andy Grammer, Oct. 2, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $65-$165. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Singer/songwriter Antje Dukovet, Oct. 3, 8-10 p.m., MAC, 40 Railroad Ave., S., Milford. Doors open at 7:15. Tickets: $20-$25. Info: 203-878-6647, milfordarts.org.

Max Weinberg’s Jukebox, Oct. 4, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $55-$170. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Loudon Wainwright III, Oct. 5, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $45. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Renee Rosnes Duo featuring Peter Washington, Oct. 6, 4-5:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Suggested donation: $10. Registration/Info: wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

Tribute to The Beatles White Album, Oct. 8, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Allstar band including Christopher Cross, Todd Rundgren, Micky Dolenz (The Monkees), Jason Scheff (Chicago) and Joey Molland (Badfinger). Tickets: $125-$150. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Justin Hayward of The Moody Blues, Oct. 10, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $80. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Dead On Live, Oct. 11, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $22.50-$35. Info: palacestamford.org.

America, Oct. 12, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $130. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Susan Werner, Oct. 12, 8 p.m., Voices Café, The Unitarian Church, 10 Lyons Plains Rd., Westport. Tickets: $27. Info: voicescafe.org.

Veronica Swift, Oct. 12, 8 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah, NY. Tickets: $40-$75. Info: caramoor.org.

Andrew Gordon, Oct. 13, 3 p.m., Richter House, 100 Aunt Hack Rd., Danbury. Info: richterarts.org.

Rick Wakeman, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Keyboardist from the band YES. Tickets: $80-$150. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Zach Williams — Rescue Story: The Tour (featuring Josh Baldwin), Oct. 13, 7 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $29-$100. Info: palacestamford.org.

Renaissance, Oct. 16, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $57.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Switchfoot, Oct. 17, 7:30 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $28.10-$61. Info: palacestamford.org.

Air Supply, Oct. 17, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $20-$199. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

J.J. Grey, Oct. 19, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $47.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Sherezade Panthaki, soprano, with The Helicon Ensemble, Oct. 20, 3 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah, NY. Tickets: $30-$65. Info: caramoor.org.

Cecile Licad, Oct. 20, 3 p.m., Danbury Concert Association, 43 Lake Ave. Ext. Danbury. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-837-8732, wcsupac.eventbrite.com.

Letters to My Future Self — Original Works for Electroacoustic Viola, Oct. 20, 4-5 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Free. Registration/Info: 203-762-6334, wiltonlibrary.org.

Mat Kearney, Oct. 21, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $42.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Tony Bennett, Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $82-$247. Info: palacestamford.org.

Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $67.50-$100. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Cale Dodds, Oct. 23, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $10. Info: palacestamford.org.

Gordon Lightfoot, Oct. 24, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $85-$95. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Antonio Sanchez and his band Migration, Oct. 25, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $65-$165. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.