Lunarfest, yoga, nature strolls and more in Fairfield County

Backyard Birding is on Feb. 8 at 10:30 a.m. at the CT Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street, Fairfield. For more information, visit ctaudubon.org. Backyard Birding is on Feb. 8 at 10:30 a.m. at the CT Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street, Fairfield. For more information, visit ctaudubon.org. Photo: Tyler Sizemore / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Tyler Sizemore / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Lunarfest, yoga, nature strolls and more in Fairfield County 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Lunarfest 2020, Feb. 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. New Haven Museum will partner with the Yale-China Association to celebrate Chinese New Year featuring art, music, literature, theatre and dance. Free. Info: yalechina.org/lunarfest, lunarfest@yalechina.org, 203-432-3427.

Intro to Backyard Birding, Feb. 8, 10:30-11:30 a.m., CT Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Also, Feb. 11, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Birdcraft Museum and Sanctuary, 314 Unquowa Rd., Fairfield. Cost: $7-$10. Info: ctaudubon.org, 203-259-6305, ext. 109.

All Level Aquarium Yoga, Feb. 9, 8:30 a.m., Maritime Aquarium, 10 N. Water St., Norwalk. Cost: $22-$25. Aquarium admission at 10 a.m. not included. Advance registration. Info: 203-852-0700, ext. 2206, maritimeaquarium.org.

February Vacation Day Family Fun, Feb. 14, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., CT Audubon Coastal Center, 1 Milford Point Rd., Milford. Cost: $15-$20. Info/Registration: ctaudubon.org/coastal-center-programs-events/ 203-878-7440, ext. 502.

Great Backyard Bird Count: Winter Bird Walk, Feb. 15, 9 a.m., CT Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Cost: $7-$10. Info: ctaudubon.org, 203-259-6305, ext. 109.

Seal-Spotting and Birding Cruises, Feb. 15, 9:30 a.m.; Feb. 16, 10:30 a.m., Maritime Aquarium, 10 N. Water St., Norwalk. Cost: $26.50-$31.50. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

Birding 101: Planting for Birds and Butterflies, Feb. 16, 1:30-2:30 p.m., CT Audubon Coastal Center, 1 Milford Point Rd., Milford. Cost: $7-$10. Info/Registration: ctaudubon.org/coastal-center-programs-events/ 203-878-7440, ext. 502.

Owl Prowl, Feb. 21, 6 p.m., CT Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Ages 8 and up look for winter owls. Cost: $7-$10. Registration/Info: ctaudubon.org/2020/01/calling-all-night-owls/, 203-259-6305, ext. 109.