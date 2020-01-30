  • On Feb. 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the New Haven Museum will partner with the Yale-China Association for Lunarfest 2020. The event offers activities and programs for all ages featuring art, music, literature, theatre and dance. All activities are free and open to the public. Photo: Contributed Photo

    On Feb. 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the New Haven Museum will partner with the Yale-China Association for Lunarfest 2020. The event offers activities and programs for all ages featuring art, music, literature, theatre and dance. All activities are free and open to the public.

    less

    On Feb. 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the New Haven Museum will partner with the Yale-China Association for Lunarfest 2020. The event offers activities and programs for all ages featuring art, music, literature,

    ... more
    Photo: Contributed Photo
Photo: Contributed Photo
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

On Feb. 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the New Haven Museum will partner with the Yale-China Association for Lunarfest 2020. The event offers activities and programs for all ages featuring art, music, literature, theatre and dance. All activities are free and open to the public.

less

On Feb. 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the New Haven Museum will partner with the Yale-China Association for Lunarfest 2020. The event offers activities and programs for all ages featuring art, music, literature,

... more
Photo: Contributed Photo

Lunarfest 2020, Feb. 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. New Haven Museum will partner with the Yale-China Association to celebrate Chinese New Year featuring art, music, literature, theatre and dance. Free. Info: yalechina.org/lunarfest, lunarfest@yalechina.org, 203-432-3427.

February Vacation Day Family Fun, Feb. 14, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., CT Audubon Coastal Center, 1 Milford Point Rd., Milford. Cost: $15-$20. Info/Registration: ctaudubon.org/coastal-center-programs-events/ 203-878-7440, ext. 502.

Birding 101: Planting for Birds and Butterflies, Feb. 16, 1:30-2:30 p.m., CT Audubon Coastal Center, 1 Milford Point Rd., Milford. Cost: $7-$10. Info/Registration: ctaudubon.org/coastal-center-programs-events/ 203-878-7440, ext. 502.