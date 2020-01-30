https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/arts-leisure/article/Lunarfest-nature-strolls-and-more-in-Fairfield-15007751.php
Lunarfest, nature strolls and more in Fairfield County
Photo: Contributed Photo
Lunarfest 2020, Feb. 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. New Haven Museum will partner with the Yale-China Association to celebrate Chinese New Year featuring art, music, literature, theatre and dance. Free. Info: yalechina.org/lunarfest, lunarfest@yalechina.org, 203-432-3427.
February Vacation Day Family Fun, Feb. 14, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., CT Audubon Coastal Center, 1 Milford Point Rd., Milford. Cost: $15-$20. Info/Registration: ctaudubon.org/coastal-center-programs-events/ 203-878-7440, ext. 502.
Birding 101: Planting for Birds and Butterflies, Feb. 16, 1:30-2:30 p.m., CT Audubon Coastal Center, 1 Milford Point Rd., Milford. Cost: $7-$10. Info/Registration: ctaudubon.org/coastal-center-programs-events/ 203-878-7440, ext. 502.
View Comments