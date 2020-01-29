Local acting coach will hold book signing in Darien

Acting coach Matt Newton will have a book signing for his new book "The No B.S. Guide to the Acting Biz" at Barrett Bookstore in Darien on Feb. 13.

As an industry, acting is a minefield of rejection and stressful auditions, however local acting coach Matt Newton knows it doesn’t have to be.

The Guilford native, who runs his coaching business MN Acting Studio out of New York City and Darien, has cultivated a series of tricks and tips to ease the tensions many actors face. With 15 years of professional acting and a decade of coaching under his belt, Newton offers a new how-to-guide to acting for novice and seasoned actors in his latest book “The No B.S. Guide to the Acting Biz.” The book covers advice for new actors, tips on making self-audition tapes as well as humorous personal tales about working in the industry.

As an acting coach, Newton helps actors prepare for auditions and also works with actors on set.

“Basically, like any other coach for any other sport, I’m the person who preps them for the big game and then sometimes I get hired to be part of the big game and help them in that sort of crazy universe of being on a set with lots and lots of crew members and lots of stress, and hopefully, make it easier for them,” Newton said.

Newton has worked with actors like Aziz Ansari and Lisa Loeb and coached on set for shows like “When They See Us,” “Jessica Jones,” “Orange Is the New Black” and “Blue Bloods.” Newtown previously published his book “10 Steps to Breaking into Acting” and also works as a filmmaker.

Newton will have a book signing for “The No B.S. Guide to the Acting Biz” at Barrett Bookstore in Darien on Feb. 13. The reception will begin at 6 p.m. and he will give a Q&A at 6:30 p.m.

For more information about the book signing, visit www.eventbrite.com.