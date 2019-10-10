Local Art & Text exhibits and concerts around Fairfield County

The Fab Faux will perform on Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. at the Warehouse at Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $75. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Justin Hayward

Justin Hayward of The Moody Blues will perform on Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $80. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Wilton art

The Art & Text Art Exhibition runs Oct. 11 through Nov. 7 at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. For more information, visit wiltonlibrary.org.

New Canaan art

The Art & Text Exhibition features works by Jane Davila and Karen Kalkstein Oct. 11 through Dec. 1 at the New Canaan Library, 151 Main Street, New Canaan. For more information, visit newcanaanlibrary.org.

The Spadtastics

The Spadtastics will perform a Grateful Dead Tribute on Oct. 11 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Dead On Live

The Grateful Dead tribute band, Dead On Live, will perform on Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $22.50-$35. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Beer cruise

The Octoberfest Cruises continue on Oct. 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water Street, Norwalk. The cruise features tastings from Two Roads Brewing Co. and Nod Hill Brewery. Tickets are $45-$50. For more information, visit maritimeaquarium.org.

Stanley Jordan

Stanley Jordan plays Jimi on Oct. 12 at 7:45 p.m. at Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $48. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Comedy contest

The Funniest Comic in Connecticut Contest continues on Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. at the Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Road, Westport. Six contestants perform for 15 minutes, competing for laughs and four comics advance to the semifinals. Tickets are $22.50-$32.50. For more information, visit TreehouseComedy.com.

America

America will perform on Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $130. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Susan Werner

Susan Werner will perform on Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. at Voices Café, The Unitarian Church, 10 Lyons Plains Road, Westport. Tickets are $27. For more information, visit voicescafe.org.

Veronica Swift

Veronica Swift will perform on Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. at the Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Road, Katonah, N.Y. Tickets are $40-$75. For more information, visit caramoor.org.

Autumn Juried Show

The Autumn Juried Show runs Oct. 13 through Nov. 9 at the Rowayton Arts Center, 145 Rowayton Avenue, Rowayton. An opening reception will be held on Oct. 13 from 4 to 6 p.m. The displayed artwork is by 83 area artists. For more information, visit rowaytonarts.org.

Bike tour

A historical bike tour with historian Sue A. DelBianco will be held on Oct. 13 at 11 a.m., starting at the Tait Road commuter parking lot in Trumbull. The tour will run on the Pequonnock Rail Trail in Trumbull to Quarry Road. The event is free. For more information, contact delbiancosue@yahoo.com.

Organ concert

Organist Andrew Gordon will perform on Oct. 13 at 3 p.m. at the Richter House, 100 Aunt Hack Road, Danbury. The concert is free but donations are accepted. For more information, visit richterarts.org.

Hot to Trot

The Hot to Trot Trio will perform Let’s Not Do It Again...loves me...loves me not on Oct. 13 at 3 p.m. at the Easton Public Library, 693 Morehouse Road, Easton. It’s free, but donations are accepted. For more information, visit 203-261-9160.

Stephen Hough

Pianist Stephen Hough will perform on Oct. 13 at 4 p.m. at the Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road, Wilton. Tickets are $25-$30. For more information, visit wiltoncandlelightconcerts.org.

Zach Williams

Zach Williams will perform with Josh Baldwin on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $29-$100. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Rick Wakeman

Rick Wakeman will perform on Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. He is the keyboardist for the band Yes. Tickets are $80-$150. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Bonnie Bishop

Bonnie Bishop will perform on Oct. 13 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $22. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.